Connect with us

Sports

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion
Advertisement

Sports

Shane Bieber To Have Tommy John Surgery After A Good Start To The Season

Sports

Trevor Story Leaves The Game After Injuring His Shoulder

Sports

Arsenal And Manchester City Win EPL Title Race. Can Liverpool Keep Up?

Sports

Despite March Madness' Ouster, Monson Feels Love Even In Dark Times

Sports

Bronny James, LeBron James' Son, Enters The 2024 NBA Draft

Sports

The Iowa vs. UConn Final 4 Game Can Be Viewed Online At The Following Link:

Sports

Devils-Rangers Game Starts With All 10 Skaters Brawling

Sports

Stefon Diggs Traded To The Texans For A 2025 Second-Round Pick

Sports

Suns' Devin Booker Scored 52 Points Against The Pelicans 124-111

Sports

Carson Wentz Finds Another Position As a Backup Quarterback

Sports

Defeating Duke, NC State Advances To The Men's Final Four

Sports

Babar Azam Reappoints as Pakistan’s white-ball Captain: PCB

Fifa World Cup

Japan Awarded 3-0 Victory as North Korea Forfeits World Cup Qualifier

Sports

Kim Mulkey Doesn't Want To Read Her Career Profile In The Washington Post

Sports

Barnes' Brace Caps Newcastle's Comeback Victory Over West Ham

Sports

Braves Beat Phillies 9-3 In Eighth Inning To Begin Defense Of NL East Title

Sports

UConn Announces New Programs, Facilities, And Campus Expansions In Hartford 

Sports

Opening Day Saw The Yankees Defeat The Astros In A Thrilling Comeback

Gaming Sports

Cricket Betting on 1xBet: A Deep Dive into Odds and Markets

Sports

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

47 seconds ago

on

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

(CTN News) – On a sunny day in central Japan, Max Verstappen continued his record-breaking dominance in Formula 1, winning the Japanese Grand Prix.

Compared to his total command of F1, his breakdown two weeks ago seemed like a blip. During the fourth lap, he caught fire on his rear brakes.

This time it’s different.

Only Max Verstappen had to pit briefly during the race. He was followed by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Sainz caught up in 20 seconds.

Twenty-two of the 26 races he won in 2023 were won by him. In that period, Perez and his Red Bull teammate are the only drivers to win. Asked about Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance, Sainz said the season may already be over.

In the meanwhile, they’ll definitely have an advantage,” Sainz said. “But maybe their advantage is too late.” Asked about Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance, Sainz said the season may already be over.

Sainz says they’ll definitely have an edge in the first third. Albon or Ricciardo weren’t seriously hurt. There was a track clean-up before the restart.

Having won 57 races in his career, Max Verstappen is 13 wins ahead of Perez.

It’s followed by Charles Leclerc with 59, and Sainz with 55. Max Verstappen said it was nice to win in Japan. Winning in front of Honda is always an honor.”

His trip to Melbourne was hiccupped. The goal is to do this every weekend.” A RB driver, Yuki Tsunoda, finished 10th. China’s Grand Prix is in two weeks. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced four competitions to be cancelled.

Plus, there’s a sprint race a day before the GP, so there won’t be much practice time.

Verstappen said it’ll be crazy. Our last practice there was a while ago. It’ll be fun. Max Verstappen, Perez, and Sainz all criticize sprint squeezing. However, they said it might drive revenue and make the weekend more fun.

Verstappen: “I don’t like it. When you’re away from a track for a while, you’re not sure what to expect.”

A sprint after four or five years isn’t a good idea. Also, resurfacing.”

There was a Japanese Grand Prix during cherry blossom season. Suzuka was built by Honda and is still running. Near Nagoya, Japan’s fourth-largest city, in a heavy industrial area.

Red Bull confirmed Max Verstappen was staying. My place is good. That’s fine with us. My decision will be made in ’28,” he said.”

SEE ALSO:

Shane Bieber To Have Tommy John Surgery After A Good Start To The Season

Trevor Story Leaves The Game After Injuring His Shoulder

Arsenal And Manchester City Win EPL Title Race. Can Liverpool Keep Up?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies