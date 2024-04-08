Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

(CTN News) – On a sunny day in central Japan, Max Verstappen continued his record-breaking dominance in Formula 1, winning the Japanese Grand Prix.

Compared to his total command of F1, his breakdown two weeks ago seemed like a blip. During the fourth lap, he caught fire on his rear brakes.

This time it’s different.

Only Max Verstappen had to pit briefly during the race. He was followed by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Sainz caught up in 20 seconds.

Twenty-two of the 26 races he won in 2023 were won by him. In that period, Perez and his Red Bull teammate are the only drivers to win. Asked about Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance, Sainz said the season may already be over.

In the meanwhile, they’ll definitely have an advantage,” Sainz said. “But maybe their advantage is too late.” Asked about Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance, Sainz said the season may already be over.

Sainz says they’ll definitely have an edge in the first third. Albon or Ricciardo weren’t seriously hurt. There was a track clean-up before the restart.

Having won 57 races in his career, Max Verstappen is 13 wins ahead of Perez.

It’s followed by Charles Leclerc with 59, and Sainz with 55. Max Verstappen said it was nice to win in Japan. Winning in front of Honda is always an honor.”

His trip to Melbourne was hiccupped. The goal is to do this every weekend.” A RB driver, Yuki Tsunoda, finished 10th. China’s Grand Prix is in two weeks. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced four competitions to be cancelled.

Plus, there’s a sprint race a day before the GP, so there won’t be much practice time.

Verstappen said it’ll be crazy. Our last practice there was a while ago. It’ll be fun. Max Verstappen, Perez, and Sainz all criticize sprint squeezing. However, they said it might drive revenue and make the weekend more fun.

Verstappen: “I don’t like it. When you’re away from a track for a while, you’re not sure what to expect.”

A sprint after four or five years isn’t a good idea. Also, resurfacing.”

There was a Japanese Grand Prix during cherry blossom season. Suzuka was built by Honda and is still running. Near Nagoya, Japan’s fourth-largest city, in a heavy industrial area.

Red Bull confirmed Max Verstappen was staying. My place is good. That’s fine with us. My decision will be made in ’28,” he said.”

SEE ALSO:

Shane Bieber To Have Tommy John Surgery After A Good Start To The Season