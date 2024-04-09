Connect with us

Masters Preparing For Eclipse, Tiger Performs Well
(CTN News) – A solar eclipse couldn’t stop Tiger Woods from shining during his 88th Masters practice round on Monday at Augusta National.

In preparation for his 26th Masters tee time, Woods went out with Will Zalatoris and new caddie Lance Bennett on the back nine.

As the 48-year-old legend struggles to walk after severe leg injuries sustained in a 2021 car accident, he hopes to break the tournament record he shares with Gary Player and Fred Couples by making his 24th consecutive Masters cut. Zalatoris said that Zalatoris played well today. “He outdrove me a few times, so there was some chirping. He looks great. He’s moving well.”

The fact that he’s swinging the bat so well, despite everything he’s experienced, is pretty amazing.

After making the cut last year due to plantar fasciitis, Woods withdrew as a five-time Masters winner. After ankle surgery, he is still in comeback mode, but he withdrawn from his PGA return at Riviera in February after one round due to illness. After undergoing back surgery in 2023, Zalatoris was second at Riviera and fourth at Bay Hill. Through their recovery from injuries, he became close to Woods.

He hasn’t really given me answers, but more thought-provoking questions, which have really gotten me back to where I am,” Zalatoris said. With up to 76.1% of the moon covering the sun over Augusta National, spectators received special glasses with the Masters logo.

He’ll keep his eclipse glasses forever. “They’ll be in my office forever.”

For about two days, the course will experience dim conditions. There were 5 hours of practice time, but enough light was expected for players to complete work on the course, driving range, and chipping area.

In a post on X, Augusta National announced that the best viewing spot was Amen Corner, the famous 11th, 12th, and 13th holes. Masters lights have gone out before. Jimmy Demaret defeated Lloyd Mangrum by four strokes during the final round of the 1940 Masters.

Masters history –

Scottie Scheffler, considered one of the best players in the world, could join Woods in winning the Masters twice. A world number one in 2022, Scheffler won the Masters.

A four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, Rory McIlroy, makes his 10th attempt to complete a career grand slam by winning the Masters. When he wins the green jacket, McIlroy would join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen with the career grand slam.

This week’s field contains 13 LIV Golf players including defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain, who could join Woods, Nicklaus and Faldo as the only players to win consecutive titles.

After Phil Mickelson’s 1991 PGA victory, 20-year-old Nick Dunlap became the first amateur since then to win at LaQuinta. In 1979, Fuzzy Zoeller was the last first-time starter to win the green jacket. “The awe never fades,” he said after his Masters debut. “Hopefully, I’ll be ready for tournament mode on Thursday.”

