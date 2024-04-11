Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

(CTN News) – In their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the Boston Celtics added another chapter to their long NBA championship history.

NBA history records the Celtics as the first team never to shoot free throws during a game. Due to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s two free throw attempts, Boston and Milwaukee combined to take only two attempts at free throws.

Due to Giannis Antetokounmpo's two free throw attempts, Boston and Milwaukee combined to take only two attempts at free throws.

The Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said, “I guess it’s just getting ready for the playoffs. I guess it’s just getting us ready for the playoffs.”.

There were twelve fouls called throughout the entire game.

Towards the end of the season, Bucks guard Damian Lillard noticed a decline in foul calls across the league.

“It seems as though fouls no longer play a role in the game. It was a strange occurrence, but it seems to be the norm,” Lillard said.

I have had times where I thought I was being fouled, but other times I have been surprised that I was not fouled, for example, when I bump someone or get a piece of their arm and they don’t call it, I think, “Man, seems like they’re just letting us play.”

With two minutes left in the game, Celtics was just like the other night when I fouled out. Before this, I hadn’t fouled out in a long time.

I fouled out twice in our last five games. It’s just a matter of going with the flow of the game. There was no whistle in the game tonight.

