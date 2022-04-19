Watch ‘The Batman’ Online For Free On HBO Max

(CTN News) – In March, The Batman soared into theaters across the country, and now fans can watch the box office phenomenon at home. Among the most-anticipated movies of 2022, the Robert Pattinson flick is finally available on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch The Batman online, and how to catch up on every Batman movie.

Must Read: Thor: Love and Thunder ‘Teaser’ Released – Watch

Is The Batman Streaming Online?

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, has now been made available for streaming online following its theatrical release. The Batman is now streaming on HBO Max, and you can also purchase or rent it on YouTube, Vudu, or Apple TV. Find out how to watch it on-demand today.

How to Stream The Batman on HBO Max

You need to subscribe to HBO Max to watch The Batman online.

HBO Max (With Ads) starts at $9.99 per month, while HBO Max (Ad-Free) begins at $14.99 per month. Each subscription gives you access to new titles available on both the streaming platform and its app, including HBO originals and other content.

With your subscription, you even get access to some Warner Bros. releases, like streaming The Batman online and films like Dune or the newest Matrix.

HBO Max’s ad-free tier package lets you download up to 30 titles to watch whenever you cannot access WiFi. You can also stream certain titles in 4K UHD, but it depends on the series or movie.

How to Stream The Batman for Free Online

For now, there isn’t a way to stream The Batman online for free, so Batman fans will need an HBO Max subscription to watch it. There is no free way to watch The Batman there, but certain wireless plans include HBO Max, allowing you to watch it without paying an extra fee for HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?

There is no free trial for HBO Max, so you will still need one of its packages, regardless of whether you choose an ad-supported or ad-free plan. You might not realize there are a few ways you can get HBO Max for free right now.

HBO Max is available to AT&T customers with certain wireless and internet plans. HBO Max is included with AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Fiber – Internet 1000, or DirectTV Stream Choice plans, which include HBO Max for free.

How to Watch All of the Batman Movies in Order

If you want to watch all of the Batman movies before watching The Batman with Robert Pattinson, most of them are on streaming services, while others can be bought on DVD or Blu-ray. From Michael Keaton movies to the newest releases, watch the Batman movies online here.

Related CTN News: