Powerball Winning Numbers For April 18, 2022: See Winner Of $348 Million

Powerball winning numbers for April 18, 2022: It has been more than two months since anyone has won the Powerball jackpot, which means the estimated jackpot for the drawing on Monday, April 18 is $348 million.

Tonight’s cash option is estimated to be worth $209.5 million. It could be worth even more if ticket sales surpass expectations.

If you don’t see numbers here then Click on Today Live Lottery Powerball Numbers,/reload the page to see the latest result on CTN News

Powerball winning numbers for April 18, 2022

Are you having a lucky day today?

The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, April 18, 2022, are:

8 – 33 – 55 – 59 – 62 and Powerball 18

Powerplay was 2x

According to the Powerball website, the jackpot was an estimated $348 million with a cash option of $209.5 million.

Each week, players have three chances to win the Powerball – on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot for the lottery is still at $20 million with a cash option of $11.9 million after two straight draws were won.

New Jersey lottery winners have been required to identify themselves until recently, but now under a new New Jersey law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, the winners will be able to remain anonymous.

Powerball and Powerball Plus previous winning numbers

On April 16th, the Previous Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries were held. The drawing took place at 10:59 pm. The winning Powerball numbers were 15, 21, 32, 62, 65. Along with these winning numbers, there was also a bonus number of 26. Approximately R 348 million is expected to be the next lottery jackpot prize. The winning Powerball Plus numbers were 09, 17, 22, 39, 42. The bonus number was 8. estimated rollover was R R5 million.

How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game?

Every Tuesday and Friday, Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries are held.

They are both easy to play. Each board or play costs R 5.

The Powerball lottery requires you to pick five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers.

Next, choose one Powerball number from a range of one to 20.

Your prize depends on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. You will also win more if your Powerball number matches the winning Powerball number. Matching all five main numbers as well as the Powerball number will win the top prize.

Powerball Plus is exactly the same as the Powerball lottery

Powerball Plus lottery players must purchase an additional R 2.5 with their Powerball Plus board ticket. However, Powerball Plus has a lower price than Powerball.

Related CTN News: