NYC Hip Hop Legend DJ Kay Slay Dies At 55 After COVID Battle

(CTN News) – New York City hip hop veteran DJ Kay Slay has died following a four-month battle with COVID-19. He was 55 years old.

Hot 97, where Slay hosted The Drama Hour, posted a statement from DJ Kay Slay’s family. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. His passion and excellence will be cherished and his legacy will transcend generations,” the statement reads. Our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss.”

DJ Kay Slay first came to prominence as a graffiti artist, before becoming a DJ within NYC’s mixtape scene, known for featuring exclusive and unreleased music. Later, he founded the magazine Straight Stuntin. Also known for his “Rolling [X] Deep” posse cuts.

‘Kay Slay was more than just a DJ, he was family to us and a vital part of what made HOT 97 a successful station,” Hot 97 said. “We cherish many of the memories he created during his twenty-plus years on ‘Drama Hour.'”

Van Silk, HipHopDX’s promoter, said, “Hip Hop lost a real gem. My dear brother is gone. I introduced him to many and we did a lot together. We last talked in December when we were finishing the 200 rolling deep projects. He was gonna do his video part with MC Sha-Rock.”

“From the mixtapes to helping him launch Straight Stuntin’ magazine and the What The Science project, the world lost not only a person dedicated to Hip Hop culture but a source for bridging the Gap in Hip Hop,” Silk said. “I’ll miss my little brother.”

DJ Kay Slay, may your memory be a blessing.

Related CTN News: