BigFlix – Watch Movies Online | Hollywood, Bollywood, Telugu, And More

What is Bigflix?
Reliance Entertainment launched BIGFlix in 2008 as a Video on Demand service. BIGFlix can be accessed via browsers, Android devices, iOS devices, and Smart TVs. BIGFlix offers over 2000 movies in Hollywood, Bollywood, and other regional languages, all ad-free. This platform offers movies of all genres and ages.
What are similar websites to BigFlix?
What Content is Available on BigFlix?
You can spend your leisure time watching a variety of movies on BigFlix, with over 2000 titles. There are generally three types of movies: Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional. We will discuss each of them in more detail below.
How Can I Subscribe to BigFlix?
To purchase a BigFlix subscription, simply follow these steps:
- Visit the BigFlix website or download the app.
- Log in with your registered credentials.
- Hit the ‘Offers & Packages’ button in the ‘Account’ section.
- Pick a subscription plan and complete the payment process.
You are now a subscriber to BigFlix. Have fun watching movies!
BigFlix: Is it Really Popular?
Play Store: Installs- 100,000+ | Rating- 3.5 by 511 Users
App Store: Installs- N/A | Rating- 2.2 by 15 Users
Content Languages: Hollywood, Bollywood, and Regional Movies are available.
Content Count: 2,000+ movies are available on BigFlix
Is BigFlix legal?
There is a service called BigFlix that is a free ad-supported service that offers legal streaming of feature-length movies. It is worth checking out the platform if you want to watch a movie for free online.