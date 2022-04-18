Thor: Love and Thunder ‘Teaser’ Released – Watch

(CTN News) – Marvel has finally released the teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as the Asgardian god of thunder, Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman–who was last seen in the MCU in Thor: The Dark World–returns as Jane Foster. Thor: Love and Thunder are reportedly set to release in the US on July 8, 2022.

As seen in the official teaser, the Guardians of the Galaxy gang will also be returning in the film. The official teaser, directed by Taika Waititi, provided a deeper insight into the plot of Thor 4. See the exciting teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder, where Thor embarks on a journey of self-discovery with his gang and Jane Foster takes the mantle from him to protect the realm.

Thor: Love and Thunder teaser

The god of thunder, who was left with the Guardians of the Galaxy squad after Avengers: Endgame, embarked on the self-exploring journey to figure out who he really was. As Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine plays in the background, Thor takes his destiny into his own hands and retires from battle.

Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord Peter Quill is briefly seen guiding the god of thunder to find a way. Additionally, fans get to see Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie along with Groot, Nebula, Drax, and Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the end, Marvel fans finally got a detailed look at Jane Foster, who has not yet proven herself worthy of Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer. You can watch the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer below.

