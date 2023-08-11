Taylor Swift Wraps Eras Tour With Surprise ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Announcement At SoFi Stadium

Taylor Swift concluded her sixth and final show of the “Eras Tour” at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, making a highly anticipated announcement that had been the subject of speculation among her devoted fans, known as Swifties.

During a surprise segment of the concert, where she performed two songs including the track “New Romantics,” Taylor Swift took the stage to confirm her next re-recording project.

Addressing her fans, she shared, “There’s something I’ve been planning for an incredibly long time, embarrassingly so.” She expressed her gratitude for her fans’ enthusiastic support of her endeavor to re-record her initial six albums, as captured in videos circulating on social media.

Swift then directed everyone’s attention to a large video screen, revealing the album cover for “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” and confirming its release date for October.

Following her in-concert revelation, Taylor Swift took to Instagram, exclaiming, “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you,” and reflecting on the profound impact of the original 1989 album on her life.

Continuing her tradition of including previously unreleased tracks, known as “from the vault” songs, alongside the re-recorded classics, Swift expressed her enthusiasm for this particular project, stating that it’s her “most favorite re-record” yet, mainly due to the “insane” quality of the five “From The Vault” tracks.

She expressed disbelief that these tracks had been omitted from the original album.

“1989” stands as arguably Taylor Swift’s most iconic album, marking her evolution from country-pop to full-fledged pop music. The album boasts chart-toppers like “Shake It Off,” “Bad Blood,” and “Blank Space.”

In its initial release, the album earned an impressive 10 Grammy nominations, with Taylor Swift securing three wins for Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video for “Bad Blood.”

Taylor Swift Recorded Albums and Upcoming Projects: A Discography Overview

She has been successfully achieving this goal, labeling each reissued album as “Taylor’s Version.” Up to this point, she has unveiled:

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” (2021) “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (2021) “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” (2023)

Following the forthcoming release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” the only remaining re-releases will be her initial album, “Taylor Swift,” which was originally launched in 2006, and her 2017 record, “Reputation.”

In 2019, Swift announced her intention to re-record her initial six studio albums after her former label’s sale of her master recordings.

This move has led to the release of “Taylor’s Version” albums for “Red,” “Speak Now,” and “Fearless.” Following “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” fans can anticipate re-recordings of her 2018 album “Reputation” and her self-titled debut album “Taylor Swift.”

As the “Eras Tour” resumes for its international leg on August 24 in Mexico City, the highly awaited “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is scheduled for release on October 27th.

Hints of the Imminent Arrival of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” in July 2023

In early July 2023, devoted fans of Taylor Swift were met with subtle clues suggesting the forthcoming release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” Shortly after the unveiling of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a music video premiered for one of the fresh tracks titled “I Can See You.”

The video’s closing moments captured Swift alongside stars Taylor Lautner and Joey King, embarking on a journey across a bridge adorned with a conspicuous “1989TV” sign, fueling anticipation among her dedicated following.

Eagle-eyed enthusiasts skilled in the art of Easter egg discovery dissected Swift’s July 7 Instagram post, chronicling her “belated Independence Day” bash at her Rhode Island coastal residence. S

peculation was rife that this gathering hinted at the upcoming re-record of “1989.” The post featured snapshots of Swift reveling with companions including Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters, all captured in a series of Polaroid images.

Swift’s devoted supporters swiftly pointed out that the original “1989” album cover itself is a Polaroid snapshot of the artist. Furthermore, these summer soirees at her beachfront abode held a special significance during the “1989” era.

As July progressed, Swift’s official Taylor Nation account resurfaced one of her Fourth of July photographs. The image depicted Swift elegantly posed in a blue gown against the backdrop of the ocean, accompanied by an enigmatic caption, “the air is getting pretty salty.”

This cryptic message sent fans into a frenzy, heightening their excitement in the lead-up to the August 9 concert.

The anticipatory fervor continued to escalate as Swift artfully dropped more hints throughout the August 9 event. A conspicuous alteration was noted, with Swift swapping out four previous stage outfits for striking blue ensembles.

Swift playfully acknowledged this alteration during the August 9 announcement, humorously remarking, “You might’ve noticed there’s some good outfits in the show.”

The color blue, most closely associated with the “1989” album, assumed a prominent role in these revelations.

Swift’s official website also underwent a transformation, transitioning from its prior purple theme, which corresponded to the promotion of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” to a striking blue motif, further enhancing the air of anticipation surrounding the impending announcement.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Disney+ Raises Subscription Fees: Is The Ad-Free Experience Worth The Extra Cost?

Cardi B’s Thrown Microphone Sells For Nearly $100,000 At eBay Auction In Las Vegas

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 4th-6th]