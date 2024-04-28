Connect with us

Health

Dengue Outbreaks May Be Exacerbated By Poor Vector Surveillance
Advertisement

Health

Tests And Crackdowns On Hepatitis Outbreaks Triggered By Outbreaks

Health

Pfizer Gets FDA Approval For Rare Inherited Bleeding Disorder Gene Therapy

Health

Treating Gum Disease: Simple Solutions

Health

UK Patients Testing World's First Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine For Melanoma

Health

A Holistic Approach: Maximizing Health and Wellness with Medicare Advantage in 2025

Health

GSK Sues Pfizer and BioNTech Over Alleged Patent Infringement in COVID-19 Vaccines

Health

Cuyahoga County's Mpox Outbreak: What You Need To Know

Health

Navigating the Path: Understanding Microdosing Safety and Risks

Health

Sales Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Lead To Stock Rise

Health

Novo's Ozempic And Wegovy Are Being Investigated By a US Senate Committee

Health

UC Riverside Scientists Created One-For-All Virus Vaccine

Health

Brain Biohacking: Why Are Nootropics Gaining Popularity?

Health

How To Prevent Your Skin From Aging Too Fast

Health

2024 Cereal Industry News and Trends

Health

Delta 8 Carts vs. Delta 8 Disposable Vapes: Which is Right for You?

Health

UnitedHealth Says a Big Swath Of Patient Data May Have Been Stolen

Health

Next-Generation Antibiotics Are Underutilized For Gram-Negative Infections

Health

Taking Aspirin May Improve Immune Surveillance Against Colorectal Cancer

Health

Measles Cases In The U.S. Surpass Recent Peak In 2022 With 125

Health

Dengue Outbreaks May Be Exacerbated By Poor Vector Surveillance

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Dengue
An Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which transmits the Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue and Yellow Fever viruses can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

(CTN News) – As ‘Aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever, is being found in abundance in this region, the possibility of a severe dengue fever outbreak cannot be ruled out in the coming months.

On Saturday, ‘The News’ collected data which revealed that the number of larvae being found by DHA Rawalpindi teams is much higher in a number of areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Potohar Town, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, and Chaklala Cantonment Board, despite the fact that vector surveillance is less effective this year than it was in 2022 and 2023.

Data shows that at this point in time in 2022, the district health department checked as many as 2196377 spots under vector surveillance and in 2023, the number of spots checked was 2329714, while so far this year, 1372873 dengue fever vectors have been monitored, indicating that the level of surveillance is significantly low.

Despite this, the number of positive spots tested under vector surveillance in 2022 and 2023 is still higher.

Dengue fever vectors were found in 2844 spots in 2022, 2,552 spots in 2023, and 3,080 spots have been tested positive this year as of April 27.

Additionally, the data reveals that in 2022 and 2023, the district health department Rawalpindi teams checked 981,000 and 959,225 houses, respectively, while in this year, they have checked 361,501 houses. As of now, 732 households have been tested positive for the vector, which is still a much higher number than last year. The number of positive houses in 2022 was 332 while the number in 2023 was 382.

It is important to strengthen the vector surveillance system to prevent and control fever outbreaks well in advance. An area with a weak vector surveillance system is more likely to experience a fever outbreak that is more severe.

The situation may be termed as alarming particularly because almost all risk factors including rains, rising temperatures, infected travellers and heaps of garbage and rubbish dumps as well as dengue fever vector larvae and adult mosquitoes are very much in existence in this region of the country.

At least four confirmed cases of dengue fever have already been reported from Rawalpindi district.

In addition, dengue fever vector breeding season is almost upon us. An outbreak of dengue fever can be prevented by preventing mosquito breeding and controlling their growth inside and outside homes during the outbreak.

Now is the time for both government authorities and individuals to take precautionary measures religiously.

To avoid a dengue outbreak, medical experts advocate destruction of breeding sites of mosquitoes mechanically that can harbour larvae to develop into adult mosquitoes – this is a must for preventing an outbreak.

‘Aedes aegypti’ and ‘Aedes albopictus’ are both fever mosquitoes that transmit the disease as the females carry one of the four types of dengue virus from the dengue patient to the healthy person.

In general, dengue fever vectors lay their first eggs at the beginning of May, and mosquito densities are maximal in early July, late August, and early September. Egg laying activity continues until November.

SEE ALSO:

Tests And Crackdowns On Hepatitis Outbreaks Triggered By Outbreaks

Pfizer Gets FDA Approval For Rare Inherited Bleeding Disorder Gene Therapy

Treating Gum Disease: Simple Solutions
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies