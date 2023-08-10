Connect with us

Taylor Swift Reveals 1989 (Taylor's Version) At L.A. Concert
(CTN News) – Several fans predicted that Taylor Swift would announce a re-recorded version of 1989 at her 8/9 concert at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.

Swift announced at the show that “1989 (Taylor Swift Version)” is on the way, before giving a long-awaited acoustic performance of “New Romantics.”

Now that we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour, in the eighth month of the year, and on the ninth day,” Taylor Swift began, taunting the ecstatic sold-out crowd.

In the show, you will notice some new outfits,” she continued, calling out what eagle-eyed Taylor Swift have already spotted. She changed her wardrobe several times during the performance, beginning with a sparkling blue gown for “Enchanted” and “Long Live,” followed by more blue looks for “Folklore” and “1989.”

Swift’s announcement finally cut through the crowd’s screams of anticipation.

A very, very, very, ridiculously embarrassingly long time has passed since I have been planning something. As the crowd erupted with glee, she said, “Instead of just telling you about it, I would like to show you something I have been excited to share with you.” Screens behind Taylor Swift displayed the 1989 album cover with a sky blue backdrop and Swift smiling brightly.

Taylor Swift then performed “New Romantics” (the only song from 1989 that had not yet been performed on tour) and “New Year’s Day,” the second secret song. On her social media channels, the news went live as she played the final notes of the latter.

It’s a surprise for you! It has been revealed that the new album cover for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has been unveiled to the world.

I can honestly say that this album has changed my life in countless ways, and I am delighted to announce that my version of it will be released on October 27th. (The re-release date in 2014 coincides with the same date on which 1989 was released back in 1989.)

To be perfectly honest, it’s by far my favorite re-record I’ve ever done due to the fact that the five tracks featured in From The Vault are some of my favorite tracks I’ve ever recorded. The thought of ever leaving them behind is beyond belief to me. Not for long, though! ”

And not only did Swift announce the re-record in the stadium and online, but the roof of SoFi Stadium also lit up with the announcement, per KTLA’s helicopter feed.

