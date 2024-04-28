Connect with us

YouTube's Update On Android Devices Drains The Battery Quickly
YouTube
(Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(CTN News) – There has been a recent update from Google to YouTube for Android users that’s aimed at improving the functionality of the app, but unfortunately, it has resulted in severe battery issues for many users as a result of the update.

During the time of this update, the developer aimed to improve the performance of the platform by displaying playback in higher resolution on the platform, as well as reducing the power consumption on specific Android devices.

According to Forbes, some YouTube users reported that their battery performance has significantly degraded since Google activated the dav1d software upgrade within the YouTube app as a result of the dav1d software upgrade.

As part of a Google Play system update, the dav1d update was introduced in March 2024 as a free update for Android users.

In a recent post on the Google Developers Blog, Arif Dkaisi, the Company’s Software Development Manager, discussed the fact that devices that use dav1d are able to decode and display the original 720p30 video format.

It should be noted, however, that older devices that lack hardware support for the AV1 video format, which is required in order for the update to work properly, are currently facing issues with using YouTube without rapidly draining their batteries.

As a consequence, users whose devices do not have existing hardware support for the AV1 file format will not be eligible for the update.

The update is only available to users whose devices do not support the AV1 file format, however. As of right now, only new devices have built-in support for YouTube, which leaves a significant percentage of older devices unable to use YouTube without rapidly depleting their batteries.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

