Watching 'Red White & Royal Blue' Where To Watch It
(CTN News) – It may well be the end Red White & Royal Blue of summer, but Amazon Prime Video is about to get a lot hotter, even though it may be near the end of summer.

In the coming days, Amazon’s streaming service will launch a cinematic version of Casey McQuiston’s Red, White & Royal Blue, the recently released gay romance novel written by Casey McQuiston.

If you are a true fan, you will be able to watch it tonight.

In this flirtatious film, two of the most famous young bachelors in the world, the prince of England and the son of the American president, are involved in a top-secret affair that centers on a top-secret romance.

This raunchy comedy has a star-studded cast that includes Uma Thurman (as the first female president of the United States! ), Nicholas Galitzine from Cinderella 2021 and the upcoming raunchy comedy Bottoms, as well as Taylor and Zakhar Perez from Kissing Booth 2 (and 3).

Where can I watch Red White & Royal Blue and when can I watch it?

The most anticipated romance novel adaptation will premiere on Prime Video on August 11 at 9 p.m.

The Red, White & Royal Blue team is made up of who?

There are several stars in the steamy romance novel adaptation, including Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Uma Thurman, Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, and many others.

Can you tell me if Red, White & Royal Blue is an adaptation of a book?

That’s right! As a Prime Video original, this film is a remake of the same-named, well-known romantic novel by Casey McQuiston, which has been adapted for the big screen.

