What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 4th-6th]

What To Watch This Weekend – It’s Friday evening, and you’ve just finished a long week at work. You want to unwind and relax but are stuck on what to do.

You could go out and socialize, but after a hectic week, you only want to curl up on the couch and watch something. But with so many streaming platforms and options available, deciding what to watch is tough.

Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive guide on what to watch this weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh or a good cry, we’ve got recommendations for everyone. So, please sit back, relax, and let us guide you to the perfect viewing experience.

What to Watch This Weekend: TV Shows

Hijack: Season 1 (2023)

Don’t Miss the Thrilling Finale of “Hijack” on Apple TV+!

This week, brace yourself for an adrenaline-pumping experience as the gripping finale of “Hijack” takes over your TV screens. The main attraction? The incomparable Idris Elba, whose stellar performance as a corporate business negotiator is reason enough to tune in.

He leads the charge in a tense battle to thwart a hijacking on a seven-hour flight, keeping you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

What sets “Hijack” apart is its unique approach – spanning seven parts, the miniseries unfolds in real-time, mirroring the intensity of another renowned thriller, “24.” This immersive format will keep you engaged throughout, amplifying the high-stakes drama and delivering an unforgettable viewing experience.

As if that wasn’t enough, “Hijack” has earned critical acclaim, boasting an impressive 86% approval rating on the Tomatometer. Critics have praised its seamless storytelling and real-time pacing, propelling the series to genuine liftoff and making it a glossy yet effective thriller.

So, buckle up and prepare for a heart-pounding finale as “Hijack” concludes its gripping journey, leaving you in awe of Idris Elba’s masterful performance and the enthralling storytelling that has captivated audiences.

Catch it on Apple TV+ and experience the suspense and excitement firsthand.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs: Season 3 (2023)

Don’t Miss the Third-Season Premiere of “Reservation Dogs” – A Must-Watch Show This Week!

Looking for a captivating series to delve into? “Reservation Dogs” is the perfect choice, and there are plenty of reasons why you should make time for its third-season premiere.

To begin with, the show’s creators, Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, have crafted a compelling narrative that revolves around the lives of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma.

Drawing inspiration from real events from Harjo’s own childhood, the series presents an authentic and poignant portrayal of their experiences, making it an essential watch.

What sets “Reservation Dogs” apart is its commitment to authenticity and representation. With an all-Indigenous team of writers, directors, and a predominantly Indigenous American cast and production crew, the show strives to highlight and celebrate Indigenous voices.

This dedication to inclusion and diversity is evident throughout the series, making it not only a compelling story but also an important cultural milestone.

Adding to its appeal, “Reservation Dogs” has received high praise from critics. Both the first and second seasons have been Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer, boasting impressive approval ratings of 100% and 98%, respectively.

With the third season being the final chapter of this remarkable journey, now is the perfect time to catch up on this beloved series before it concludes.

In conclusion, “Reservation Dogs” offers an authentic and powerful narrative, backed by a talented team of Indigenous creatives, and has garnered critical acclaim for its storytelling prowess.

Be sure to tune in for the third-season premiere and experience the heart and soul of this extraordinary series.

Where to Watch: Hulu

Heartstopper: Season 2 (2023)

The world of TV continues to be captivated by the heartwarming series “Heartstopper,” which returns for its highly anticipated second season on Netflix.

A compelling reason to dive into this coming-of-age romantic dramedy is its creator and writer, Alice Oseman, who adapted the series from her beloved webcomic and graphic novel of the same name.

The show beautifully narrates the tale of a gay schoolboy who finds himself falling head over heels for a classmate, unfolding a touching and relatable love story.

If the critical acclaim of the first season is anything to go by, you’re in for a treat. Season 1 received rave reviews, achieving a Certified Fresh rating of 100% on the Tomatometer.

The show’s immense popularity isn’t limited to critics alone, with an impressive 96% Audience Score, making it a hit with viewers worldwide.

“Heartstopper” has proved to be a sensation on Netflix, ranking among the top English series within days of its release. The series not only boosted the popularity of its source graphic novel but also introduced audiences to a delightful soundtrack featuring many memorable songs used throughout the show.

Adding to its list of accolades, “Heartstopper” garnered significant recognition at the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. With nine nominations and five wins, the series solidified its place as a standout production in the world of television.

In summary, “Heartstopper” Season 2 promises to continue its heartwarming and relatable storytelling, courtesy of Alice Oseman’s brilliant work.

With critical acclaim, overwhelming audience love, and awards recognition, this series is a true gem that deserves a spot on your watchlist. So, be sure to catch it on Netflix and immerse yourself in this delightful romantic journey.

Where to Watch: Netflix

What to Watch This Weekend: Movies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Get ready for an all-new adventure with the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they burst out of the sewers and into theaters. This latest iteration of the iconic franchise boasts a stunning artistic style that breathes life into the comic book essence of the story.

With a fresh voice cast and exciting new plot details, there’s plenty of reasons to dive into this mayhem.

One standout feature is the casting of relatively unknown actors to voice the four main turtles, allowing for authentic teenage portrayals. The foursome recorded their dialogue together, fostering a natural chemistry and encouraging improvisation.

Meanwhile, the supporting cast boasts some recognizable names, including Ice Cube as the formidable villain Superfly, Jackie Chan as the wise Master Splinter, and Ayo Edebiri from The Bear as the intrepid April O’Neil.

But that’s not all! Prepare for a star-studded lineup with Giancarlo Esposito, John Cena, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, and Rose Byrne adding their talent to the mix.

With the legendary Seth Rogen taking on multiple roles as a producer, co-writer, and the voice of the classic villain Bebop, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” promises an action-packed and thrilling cinematic experience for fans old and new alike.

Where to Watch: In theaters

Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

Finally, for those willing to dive back into theaters, there’s an exciting treat in store – Meg 2: The Trench. Despite the 2018 undersea thriller The Meg not earning a Fresh score on the Tomatometer, it managed to captivate massive audiences worldwide, raking in over $530 million at the box office and paving the way for a sequel.

In other words, it proved to be a crowd-pleaser, and to add to the delight of the crowds, the film’s protagonist, Jason Statham, is making a comeback. It remains a mystery why he would venture back into the ocean, but one thing’s for sure – he’s back!

Where to Watch: In theaters