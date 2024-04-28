May 2024: Celebrating Visakha Bucha Day and Bun Bung Fai Festival in Thailand

(CTN News) – Visakha Bucha Day celebrations nationwide and Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival in Isan are among this month’s exciting events and festivals. There is an exciting lineup of local cultural celebrations scheduled for May 2024, including Visakha Bucha Day, Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival, and many other exciting events.

Visakha Bucha Day 22 May 2024 Across the country

Visakha Bucha Day is celebrated annually on the full moon of the sixth lunar month in honor of Lord Buddha‘s birth, enlightenment, and death. On this day, Buddhists honor and remember Buddha’s teachings and social and spiritual values by performing merit-making ceremonies and candlelight ceremonies in the temple.

As part of this, Buddhist devotees participate in a candlelit procession during the evening. They hold lighted candles in their hands and walk around a temple three times, representing one of the Buddha, two of his teachings, and three of the monkhood.

Here are some Visakha Bucha Day celebrations in Thailand:

Sukhothai â€˜Wien Tien Ta Khanâ€™ Visakha Bucha Day 2024

21-22 May 2024

Wat Chang Lom, Sukhothai Historical Park

Sukhothai

Nakhon Phanom Visakha Bucha Day 2024

22 May 2024

Wat Phra That Phanom

Nakhon Phanom

51st World Only Wien Tien Ceremony on Water, Phayao Lake

22-24 May 2024

Wat Tilok Aramâ€™s Pier and Wat Tilok Aram

Phayao Lake

Phayao

Kalasin Visakha Bucha Day 2024

22-26 May 2024

Phrathat Yakhu

Kamalasai District

Kalasin

Other events and festivals

In May 2024, there will be a host of cultural, entertainment, sporting, and other events around Thailand, including the Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival in the provinces of Yasothon, Kalasin, and Roi Et in the northeast.

Spotlight Koh Tao 2024

3-5 May 2024

Ao Luek, Ko Tao

Surat Thani

Mango Art Festival 2024

7-12 May 2024

River City Bangkok

Bangkok

Yasothon Bun Bang Fai Rocket Festival

10-12 May 2024

Chaeng Sanit Road

Yasothon

Wai Kru Nora Wat Tha Khae

15-18 May 2024

Wat Tha Khae

Phatthalung

OUTDOOR FEST 2024

16-19 May 2024

11.00-20.00 Hrs.

Hall 5-6, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Bangkok

Krabi Wellness Festival 2024

17-18 May 2024

Sport Complex, Thailand National Sports University, Krabi Campus

Krabi

OCEANMAN Krabi 2024

17-19 May 2024

Varana Hotel Krabi

Krabi

Kalasin Bun Bung Fai Talai Lan Festival

18-19 May 2024

Kutwa Municipality, Kuchinarai District

Kalasin

Samui Regatta 2024

25 May â€“ 1 June 2024

Chaweng Beach, Ko Samui

Surat Thani

Supersports 10 Mile Run Series 2024 Thailand

26 May 2024

centralwOrld

Bangkok

Roi Et Bun Bung Fai Festival

29 May â€“ 2 June 2024

Suwannaphum District

Roi Et