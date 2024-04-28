News
May 2024: Celebrating Visakha Bucha Day and Bun Bung Fai Festival in Thailand
(CTN News) – Visakha Bucha Day celebrations nationwide and Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival in Isan are among this month’s exciting events and festivals. There is an exciting lineup of local cultural celebrations scheduled for May 2024, including Visakha Bucha Day, Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival, and many other exciting events.
Visakha Bucha Day 22 May 2024 Across the country
Visakha Bucha Day is celebrated annually on the full moon of the sixth lunar month in honor of Lord Buddha‘s birth, enlightenment, and death. On this day, Buddhists honor and remember Buddha’s teachings and social and spiritual values by performing merit-making ceremonies and candlelight ceremonies in the temple.
As part of this, Buddhist devotees participate in a candlelit procession during the evening. They hold lighted candles in their hands and walk around a temple three times, representing one of the Buddha, two of his teachings, and three of the monkhood.
Here are some Visakha Bucha Day celebrations in Thailand:
Sukhothai â€˜Wien Tien Ta Khanâ€™ Visakha Bucha Day 2024
21-22 May 2024
Wat Chang Lom, Sukhothai Historical Park
Sukhothai
Nakhon Phanom Visakha Bucha Day 2024
22 May 2024
Wat Phra That Phanom
Nakhon Phanom
51st World Only Wien Tien Ceremony on Water, Phayao Lake
22-24 May 2024
Wat Tilok Aramâ€™s Pier and Wat Tilok Aram
Phayao Lake
Phayao
Kalasin Visakha Bucha Day 2024
22-26 May 2024
Phrathat Yakhu
Kamalasai District
Kalasin
Other events and festivals
In May 2024, there will be a host of cultural, entertainment, sporting, and other events around Thailand, including the Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival in the provinces of Yasothon, Kalasin, and Roi Et in the northeast.
Spotlight Koh Tao 2024
3-5 May 2024
Ao Luek, Ko Tao
Surat Thani
Mango Art Festival 2024
7-12 May 2024
River City Bangkok
Bangkok
Yasothon Bun Bang Fai Rocket Festival
10-12 May 2024
Chaeng Sanit Road
Yasothon
Wai Kru Nora Wat Tha Khae
15-18 May 2024
Wat Tha Khae
Phatthalung
OUTDOOR FEST 2024
16-19 May 2024
11.00-20.00 Hrs.
Hall 5-6, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center
Bangkok
Krabi Wellness Festival 2024
17-18 May 2024
Sport Complex, Thailand National Sports University, Krabi Campus
Krabi
OCEANMAN Krabi 2024
17-19 May 2024
Varana Hotel Krabi
Krabi
Kalasin Bun Bung Fai Talai Lan Festival
18-19 May 2024
Kutwa Municipality, Kuchinarai District
Kalasin
Samui Regatta 2024
25 May â€“ 1 June 2024
Chaweng Beach, Ko Samui
Surat Thani
Supersports 10 Mile Run Series 2024 Thailand
26 May 2024
centralwOrld
Bangkok
Roi Et Bun Bung Fai Festival
29 May â€“ 2 June 2024
Suwannaphum District
Roi Et