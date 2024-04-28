Connect with us

May 2024: Celebrating Visakha Bucha Day and Bun Bung Fai Festival in Thailand
(CTN News) – Visakha Bucha Day celebrations nationwide and Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival in Isan are among this month’s exciting events and festivals. There is an exciting lineup of local cultural celebrations scheduled for May 2024, including Visakha Bucha Day, Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival, and many other exciting events.

Visakha Bucha Day 22 May 2024 Across the country

Visakha Bucha Day is celebrated annually on the full moon of the sixth lunar month in honor of Lord Buddha‘s birth, enlightenment, and death. On this day, Buddhists honor and remember Buddha’s teachings and social and spiritual values by performing merit-making ceremonies and candlelight ceremonies in the temple.

As part of this, Buddhist devotees participate in a candlelit procession during the evening. They hold lighted candles in their hands and walk around a temple three times, representing one of the Buddha, two of his teachings, and three of the monkhood.

May 2024 Festivals and Events

Here are some Visakha Bucha Day celebrations in Thailand:

Sukhothai â€˜Wien Tien Ta Khanâ€™ Visakha Bucha Day 2024

21-22 May 2024
Wat Chang Lom, Sukhothai Historical Park
Sukhothai

Nakhon Phanom Visakha Bucha Day 2024

22 May 2024
Wat Phra That Phanom
Nakhon Phanom

51st World Only Wien Tien Ceremony on Water, Phayao Lake

22-24 May 2024
Wat Tilok Aramâ€™s Pier and Wat Tilok Aram
Phayao Lake
Phayao

Kalasin Visakha Bucha Day 2024

22-26 May 2024
Phrathat Yakhu
Kamalasai District
Kalasin

Visakha Bucha Day 2024

Other events and festivals

In May 2024, there will be a host of cultural, entertainment, sporting, and other events around Thailand, including the Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival in the provinces of Yasothon, Kalasin, and Roi Et in the northeast.

Spotlight Koh Tao 2024

3-5 May 2024
Ao Luek, Ko Tao
Surat Thani

Mango Art Festival 2024

7-12 May 2024
River City Bangkok
Bangkok

Yasothon Bun Bang Fai Rocket Festival

10-12 May 2024
Chaeng Sanit Road
Yasothon

Wai Kru Nora Wat Tha Khae

15-18 May 2024
Wat Tha Khae
Phatthalung

OUTDOOR FEST 2024

16-19 May 2024
11.00-20.00 Hrs.
Hall 5-6, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center
Bangkok

Krabi Wellness Festival 2024

17-18 May 2024
Sport Complex, Thailand National Sports University, Krabi Campus
Krabi

OCEANMAN Krabi 2024

17-19 May 2024
Varana Hotel Krabi
Krabi

Kalasin Bun Bung Fai Talai Lan Festival

18-19 May 2024
Kutwa Municipality, Kuchinarai District
Kalasin

Samui Regatta 2024

25 May â€“ 1 June 2024
Chaweng Beach, Ko Samui
Surat Thani

Supersports 10 Mile Run Series 2024 Thailand

26 May 2024
centralwOrld
Bangkok

Roi Et Bun Bung Fai Festival

29 May â€“ 2 June 2024
Suwannaphum District
Roi Et
