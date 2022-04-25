Netflix Launches New Category Hub to Easily Discover Favorite Content

(CTN News) – Netflix has released a new category hub for its TV viewers. Netflix says in a blog post published on April 21, 2022, that “we’re rolling out a new Category Hub so that our members around the world can find their favorite genres and discover new ones all in one place.” The Category Hub is found in the left-hand menu of both adult and children’s Netflix profiles.

Netflix releases a new category hub for viewers

In addition, the new Category Hub will display the top 3 categories based on user preferences. The new hub will also include curated collections for holidays like Internal Women’s Day and Earth Day. In the Netflix screenshot, one can also see categories like Children & Family, Horror, and Documentaries. Content streaming platform Categoria wants users to see the new Categoria Hub for TV as an upgraded version of the old Categoria Hub.

The blog post concludes that Netflix “always looks for ways to improve the member experience. We hope you’ll find this feature useful to find your most beloved categories and discover new genres when you’re craving something new.” The feature does in fact look very useful and might help viewers discover new content, shows or movies on Netflix.

Netflix recently announced a new double-thumbs-up rating system. The Netflix rating system will now feature three options – thumbs-up, thumbs-down, and the new double-thumbs-up. Netflix had a single like or dislike button up until now. Users can thumbs up content they like.

If they don’t like the plot or characters of the series or movie they are watching, they can give it a thumbs down. Users should consider the new double thumbs-up rating as something to fine-tune their Netflix recommendations. Both Android and iOS users should have access to the feature by now.

