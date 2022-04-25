No Winners In The $400 Million Powerball Jackpot, Next Drawing On Monday

(CTN News) – Saturday’s $400 million Powerball drawing did not result in a winner – the 29th consecutive drawing without one.

As the jackpot climbs to $421 million, the next drawing will take place on Monday.

Powerball winning numbers Were On Saturday

The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday are 10, 39, 47, 49, 56. Powerball number 8 is the winning number.

According to Powerball Website, the odds of winning a prize are about one in 25, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Powerball will celebrate its 30th anniversary this weekend, marking the first drawing three days after the first tickets were sold on April 19, 1992.

Powerball’s jackpot last hit in Connecticut on Feb. 14 when a single ticket won $185.3 million.

This has been the case for the last 28 consecutive drawings with no jackpot winner.

There has only been one other time the jackpot has been hit this year when two winning tickets sold in California and Wisconsin split a $632 million prize on Jan. 5 – the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot at $1.586 billion, which was won by three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee in 2016.

