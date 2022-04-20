‘The Flash’ Actor Ezra Miller is Arrested Again in Hawaii

(CTN News) – Add and follow Ezra Miller in his series of recent controversies that raise doubts about the future of his career under the eaves of the big studios.

A new report from Hawaii News Now has confirmed on this occasion that the actor from The Flash Ezra Miller and Fantastic Animals has been arrested yet again on the island.

According to the portal, the police in Hawaii were required to arrest Ezra Miller again as he had been before. Variety confirmed later that the arrest had been made on a charge of assault in the second degree.

Ezra Miller was arrested by Hawaii Police in March for disorderly conduct and harassment

Earlier this year, Ezra Miller, the actor, had already been arrested for a karaoke bar incident in March. As well as that, a couple had filed a restraining order against him, although they subsequently decided to withdraw such action.

In order to discharge his respective judicial request before the charges of harassment and riots that had been filed against him, the actor had to appear before a court on Tuesday.

Last week, the new Fantastic Beasts movie came out in theatres, as well as the announcement that The Flash movie is being postponed until June 2023.

Related CTN News: