New Netflix Shows This Weekend (April 22-24)

(CTN News) – April is just two weekends away from being over. Why not enjoy a new Netflix show this weekend?

Disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so be kind to us if that happens. As of April 22, 00:00 AM Eastern, the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For April 22, 2022: USA Lottery Results

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 22-24)

Here are some very special shows coming out this weekend. So feast your eyes on these shows.

April 22

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper

Selling Sunset: Season Five –This reality show explores the lives and drama of high-end real estate agents working for the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, as they confront business, politics, and heartbreak in their line of work. This season is especially special because the show has its first-ever reunion with past season’s cast members returning.

The Seven Lives of Lea

April 23 – We don’t have any new shows today. Try preparing a scrumptious dinner for your family on Saturday, since it’s a day for rest.

April 24 – There are no new shows on Sunday. There haven’t been many new shows on Netflix this month. It’s very concerning since we would expect to see more releases soon, but Netflix appears to have a lot of issues right now with investor confidence. Watching Netflix is one of our favorite hobbies, so we hope the company can bounce back from its current troubles so we can see more amazing new shows added to the program.