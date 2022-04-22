Hulu Down: ‘Users Outrage On Twitter’

(CTN News) – Many Hulu users were experiencing technical difficulties on Thursday, as thousands complained about difficulties with streaming video and accessing the Hulu app.

Hulu user complaints spiked around 8 p.m. ET, according to monitoring site Downdetector – with more than 57,000 reports as of 8:21 p.m. ET. There were reports of problems across the country, concentrating in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

The issues were affecting both Hulu’s on-demand and live TV services across multiple devices, according to users.

Hulu Goes Offline On Thursday Evening

“Playback unavailable?” read the message on Hulu’s main support website. This issue is being investigated with the highest priority and we hope to have things back up and running soon. Thanks for being patient.”””

In a statement to Variety, Disney Streaming Services, which operates Hulu, said, “We are aware of a technical issue impacting Hulu.

“We are working to resolve it quickly.” The spokesperson did not give an ETA on when service would be restored or whether customers would receive refunds due to the outage.

Disney+ and ESPN+, which are also operated and managed by Disney Streaming Services, did not appear to have any issues Thursday evening.

Hulu.com’s main page displayed an error message for logged-in users on Thursday saying, “We’ll be back soon.” The page is temporarily unavailable. If you try refreshing the page or returning to the homepage, you will receive an error message saying, “upstream request timeout.”

The company had 45.3 million subscribers as of the end of 2021, including 4.3 million who subscribed to live TV.

