Powerball Jackpot Rises To $421 Million For Monday, April 25, 2022

(CTN News) – Due to no winners in Saturday’s Powerball, the jackpot will rise to $421 million, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball winning numbers for the April 23, 2022 drawing were: 10 – 39 – 47 – 49 – 56 and Powerball 8. The Powerplay was 3x.

Two tickets sold in Arizona and Florida, however, matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

For Monday’s drawing, the cash option will be $252.1 million.

You can now win the Powerball three times a week – on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The Powerball has not been won since Valentine’s Day when a Connecticut player won $185.3 million.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is $31 million with a cash option of $18.4 million.

How to Play Powerball

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries are held.

They are both easy to play. Each board or play costs R 5.

The Powerball lottery requires you to pick five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers.

Next, choose one Powerball number from a range of one to 20.

Your prize is based on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. Your Powerball number will also increase your chances of winning if it matches the winning Powerball number. Matching all five main numbers as well as the Powerball number will win the top prize.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee

$768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin

$758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts

$730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

$699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

$687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

$632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin

$590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida

$587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri

$564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

