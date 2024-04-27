Connect with us

Tech

Intel's Forecast Is Negatively Impacted By AI Competition
Advertisement

Tech

Elon Musk Surpasses Mark Zuckerberg Again As Meta Shares Plunges

Tech

iOS 18 Release Date: What to Expect and When to Expect iOS 18 Launch?

Tech

Threads Surpasses 150 Million Monthly Active Users, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

Tech

How To Use Copilot In Microsoft Word And Excel?

Tech

ByteDance May Shut Down TikTok in US if Legal Options Fail

Tech

Shares Of Snapchat's Parent Company Rise As Its Advertising System Improves

Tech

Micron Technology Receives $6.1B Grant for US Chip Plants Expansion

Tech

Using ChatGPT, This Couple Saved Thousands Of Dollars.

Tech

Micron's Subsidiaries Continue To Focus On Chip Manufacturing

Tech

Shares Of Intel Fall Following a Weak Forecast For The Current Quarter

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces New Offline File Sharing And Contact Note Features

Tech

Meta Stock Plummets 15% after Disappointing Q2 Forecast

Tech

Apple Releases iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 Third Betas with New Features

Tech Learning

How AI Improves Readability and User Experience

Tech

Despite Meta AI Assistant's Popularity, Users Are Concerned About Its Reliability

Tech

15 Years Ago Today: YouTube's First-Ever Video Posted - Everything We Know About It

Tech

YouTube Music iOS Users Facing Glitch: Black Screen Bug And Playback Issues

Tech

Investing In Artificial Intelligence Is One Of Italy's Cabinet's Priorities

Tech

Despite Apple's Move, Telegram Downloads Haven't Dropped In China

Tech

Intel’s Forecast Is Negatively Impacted By AI Competition

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

2 hours ago

on

Intel
Intel shares slumped more than 12% on Friday after a downbeat forecast signaled that the boom in AI was diverting enterprise spending away from its traditional data center chips. PHOTO: REUTERS

(CTN News) – Despite a downbeat forecast on Friday, Intel shares were down more than 12% on Friday after the company warned that the boom in artificial intelligence was diverting enterprise spending away from its traditional data center chips.

As a result of Intel’s low production of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips and components, the stock price has plummeted around 30% so far this year as it trails rival companies such as Nvidia in this field.

Data from LSEG shows that Intel forecast revenue for the second quarter of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion, compared to the average estimate of $13.57 billion by analysts.

It is clear that the company is profoundly broken, and it will take years for its (currently exhaustive) efforts to bear fruit, despite the fact that we believe they are doing everything they can to repair things,” Bernstein analysts said in an analysis.

A $100 billion investment spree is being planned by across four US states to build and expand factories throughout the country. This year, the company also unveiled a new chip based on artificial intelligence (AI) to keep up with the competition.

During Thursday’s close, the company’s market value was at $149.3 billion, so Friday’s drop would be enough to wipe out nearly $19 billion from its market value.

Intel’s central processing units,

Which have for a long time been the mainstay chip powering the data centers of the world, have been hurt by businesses spending more on advanced and faster AI server chips, hurting demand for central processing units.

Goldman Sachs analysts said they were encouraged by the introduction of Intel’s Gaudi 3 AI chip, but they expressed concern that it is continuing to cede wallet share to companies like Nvidia and Arm within the entire data center computing market.

Still, Intel believes that a fresh upgrade cycle for personal computers around a new version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system will help PC sales in the second half of the year as a result of a fresh upgrade cycle. It is possible that this could translate into a higher demand for the chips it uses in those devices as well.

There was a clear contrast between Nvidia’s earnings and those of Microsoft and Alphabet, which are Nvidia’s clients and also design their own chips for their data centers in-house.

SEE ALSO:

Elon Musk Surpasses Mark Zuckerberg Again As Meta Shares Plunges

Threads Surpasses 150 Million Monthly Active Users, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

iOS 18 Release Date: What to Expect and When to Expect iOS 18 Launch?
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies