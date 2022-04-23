Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Release Blocked In Saudi Arabia

(CTN News) – The highly anticipated Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release next month. Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero movie is gaining major buzz across the world as only a few weeks remain until its grand release. As with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange 2 will deal with the ‘madness’ of the multiverse.

The Sorcerer Supreme is now facing his evil counterpart along with a darker Scarlett Witch after opening the portal to the unknown multiverse at Peter Parker’s request. Amidst the hype, it is now being reported that the film is facing difficulties to get a green signal from the Middle-Eastern countries for the release.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ to not release in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

According to Deadline, Disney/Marvel’s upcoming venture has been blocked in Saudi Arabia. There was no technical ban on the film, but a ‘distribution certificate’ was not received. It is being closely monitored.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to the 2016 film starring Benedict Cumberbatch has been banned in Saudi Arabia. Kuwait is also rumored to have banned the film, according to the outlet. The ban has not yet been confirmed.

Middle East sources tell Hollywood Reporters that releasing the film in Middle Eastern countries was problematic due to the film’s LGBTQ themes. It is reported that America Chavez, who is introduced in the sequel, is gay. As such, homosexuality is illegal across the Gulf, which explains the prevalence of censors and bans in Middle Eastern countries.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in Gulf on May 5. Marvel has yet to confirm their plans to release the movie there in light of recent developments. Doctor Strange 2 will be released in the United States on May 6.

