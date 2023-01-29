Netflix Cancels Two Already-Produced Movies

(CTN NEWS) – A few days ago, Nielsen released a list of the most-watched series of 2022, reiterating Netflix‘s position as the top streaming service.

However, because most streaming platforms are starting to take drastic steps, the corporation is still in a dilemma.

The corporation now has two new CEOs after the departure of Reed Hastings, its previous CEO.

The future of Netflix will be overseen by Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos, who will also carry on the significant changes that have been made in recent months.

Such as making it impossible to share passwords to gain more individual subscribers following a significant loss due to the entry of new streamers like Disney and HBO Max.

However, it is not all. As Warner Discovery did with Batgirl, Netflix is doubling down on canceling not one but two fully completed films after getting harsh criticism over the cancellation of popular shows.

The Inheritance and House/Wife are the titles, and their studios will sell them to other platforms for distribution (via THR).

Netflix: No Successful Shows Have Been Canceled

A few days ago, Ted Sarandos made a poor first impression on the Netflix audience by claiming that the streaming service has never canceled a truly popular series:

“A lot of these shows are quite well but spoke to a very limited audience on a very huge budget. Being able to speak to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience on a massive budget is important. You can continue doing that forever if you do it correctly.”

Fans of shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 from the makers of Dark thought that the recent cancellations of those shows were included on Sarandos’ list even though he did not identify which productions he was referring to.

Despite dominating the viewing charts in many nations and receiving excellent reviews, at least in the case of Warrior Nun, which elevated it above many other service productions, its popularity remained stagnant because it did not amass massive audiences like Wednesday,

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, or the already established Stranger Things, which topped the list of the most watched programmes across all platforms.

Netflix will now prioritize low-budget endeavors or films that, despite their high cost, manage to surpass expectations, as Squid Game did at the time, to avoid this problem.

