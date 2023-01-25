‘Vibe’ By BIGBANG’s Taeyang And BTS’s Jimin Debuts At 76 On The Billboard Hot 100

(CTN NEWS) – TAEYANG and Jimin, two South Korean singer-songwriters, make their individual debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 with their new single “Vibe,” which debuted at No. 76 on the list for the week ending January 28.

According to Luminate, “Vibe,” released on January 13 via THE BLACK LABEL/Interscope Records, debuted with 4.2 million official streams and 20,000 downloads sold in the US for the week ending January 19.

It enters the top 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey and debuts at No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales list and No. 2 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart.

.@Realtaeyang's "Vibe," featuring #Jimin, debuts at No. 76 on this week's #Hot100. It earns both artists their first career solo entries on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 24, 2023

TAEYANG (actual name: Dong Young-bae) and Jimin (Park Ji-min) have a history of chart-topping hits.

When “Wedding Dress” made its debut on the World Digital Song Sales chart in July 2010, TAEYANG, a member of the K-pop group BIG BANG, achieved his first solo success (before peaking at No. 3).

He recorded 14 solo songs, 14 top 10 singles, and two No. 1 singles, “Good Boy” with GD in 2014 and “Vibe” this year.

Additionally, he placed three albums on the World Albums chart: Solar (peaking at No. 14 in 2010), Rise (peaking at No. 1 in 2014), and White Night (No. 1, 2017). In addition, Rise peaked at No. 112 on the Billboard 200.

26 top 10 songs, including five No. 1 songs, including “Loser” (2015), “Bang Bang Bang” (2015), “Let’s Not Fall in Love” (2015), “Flower Road” (2018), and “Still Life,” have been charted by BIG BANG with TAEYANG as a member (2022).

Four albums by BIG BANG have been on the World Albums chart: Tonight (No. 3, 2011), Alive (No. 4, 2012), Special Edition ‘Still Alive’ (No. 3, 2012), and Made (No (No. 1, 2016). Made peaked at No. 172 on the Billboard 200, while Alive reached No. 150.

When Tonight debuted at No. 3 on World Albums and No. 7 on Heatseekers Albums in March 2011, it gave BIG BANG its first placement on a chart.

Jimin, a member of BTS, achieves his first solo Hot 100 hit with “Vibe.” BTS has released 26 singles since 2017, including 10 top 10s and six No. 1s.

These songs include “Dynamite” (2020), “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, “Life Goes On” (2020), “Butter” (2021), “Permission To Dance” (2021), and “My Universe,” with Coldplay (2021).

In addition, BTS released 15 albums, six of which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200: Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Love Yourself: Answer (2018), Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), Map of the Soul: 7 (2020), Be (2020), and Proof (2022).

2013, BTS made its first appearance on a Billboard chart when “No More Dreams” debuted at No. 14 on the World Digital Song Sales chart (before climbing to No. 2 seven years later).

Since then, the group has broken several records, including the most group top 10 debuts and the most Hot 100 No. 1 debuts (five) (nine).

BTS amassed their six Hot 100 leaders in just one year and a month in 2020–2021, surpassing The Beatles’ six-leader total of one year and two weeks in 1964–1966.

Jimin only has one chart appearance outside of BTS; his song “With You,” which he co-wrote with HA SUNG WOON, spent a week atop the Digital Song Sales charts in May.

It peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 14 on Global Excl. The U.S.

Jimin has officially achieved a single entry on the Hot 100, making him the eighth member of BTS overall.

With “Chicken Noodle Soup,” featuring Becky G (No. 81 peak), J-Hope was the first to receive the award; Suga, V, Jung Kook, JIN, RM, and now Jimin have all done so subsequently.

Here are all the BTS songs that charted on the Hot 100 in chronological order:

Artist Billing, Title (Peak Position; Peak Date):

J-Hope feat. Becky G, “Chicken Noodle Soup” (No. 81; Oct. 12, 2019)

J-Hope feat. Becky G, “Chicken Noodle Soup” (No. 81; Oct. 12, 2019) Agust D (SUGA’s alternate billing), “Daechwita” (No. 76; June 6, 2020)

D (SUGA’s alternate billing), “Daechwita” (No. 76; June 6, 2020) Juice WRLD & Suga, “Girl of My Dreams” (No. 29; Dec. 25, 2021)

V, “Christmas Tree” (No. 79; Jan. 8, 2022)

Jung Kook, “Stay Alive” (No. 95; Feb. 26, 2022)

PSY feat. Suga, “That That” (No. 80; May 14, 2022)

(No. 80; May 14, 2022) Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, “Left and Right” (No. 22; July 9, 2022)

J-Hope, “More” (No. 82; July 16, 2022)

J-Hope, “Arson” (No. 96; July 30, 2022)

JIN, “The Astronaut” (No. 51; Nov. 12, 2022)

RM with Youjeen, “Wild Flower” (No. 83; Dec. 17, 2022)

TAEYANG feat. Jimin, “Vibe” (No. 76; Jan. 28, 2023)

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Oscar Nominations 2023: How To Watch Live

Splash Mountain At Disney World Runs Dry As The Iconic Ride Closes

The Last of Us Episode 2 Changes The Story Significantly