Netflix: 10 Shows To Binge-Watch From 2022

(CTN NEWS) – Even while the streaming competition is more intense than ever, Netflix continues to dominate in volume and breadth. Said, there is a lot of content available on Netflix.

The algorithm that tries to show you the newest reality TV might push aside even well-known shows and films.

To assist you, we have chosen 10 fantastic new films that cover many topics, from stop-motion family films to zombie thrillers, to an amazing whodunit.

1. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth) has assembled a spooky anthology of hour-long episodes from some of the most intriguing people working in horror with Cabinet of Curiosities.

For example, Mandy director Panos Cosmatos has a highly surreal sci-fi story, and Cube director Vincenzo Natali has a humorous frolic about deadly rats.

And Ana Lily Amirpour has a short about the evils of beauty products (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night).

Since del Toro is in charge of this collection, there are a few Lovecraft adaptations.

The anthology’s greatest strength, though, is how it manages to be both remarkably consistent (there isn’t a miss among the eight episodes) and remarkably varied.

Demonstrating just how many approaches there are to telling a scary story.

2. Love, Death & Robots

The third season of this year’s Love, Death & Robots is possibly the greatest. This collection of animated science fiction shorts may be quite bizarre and gory.

It included my favorite, a Moebius-inspired fever dream called “The Very Pulse of the Machine” from director Emily Dean, as well as disturbing tales about navigating alien seas from David Fincher and Alberto Mielgo.

And in a time when prestige dramas last an hour, binge-watching a series where each episode is less than 20 minutes long and manages to pack a lot into such brief runtimes is refreshing.

3. Russian Doll

Russian Doll’s adorable debut season sets a high bar for future seasons.

The Groundhog Day formula was given a fresh twist in which Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) routinely died on her 40th birthday until she teamed up with another looper named Alan (Charlie Barnett) to solve the mystery.

A few years later, in Season 2, the loop is abandoned in favor of a time travel tale in which taking the MTA can transport you back in time.

The second season takes a little longer to get going, but once it does, it is just as intriguing as the first since you aren’t forced to hear “beautiful birthday baby” every 15 minutes.

4. All of Us Are Dead

Until I watched All of Us Are Dead, I thought I was beyond zombie television. The Korean series revitalizes the genre by fusing traditional high school drama with zombie horror.

The episode centers on a group of students stuck at their school with flesh-eating classmates as they attempt to survive an outbreak.

This means that between all the dramatic murders and heart-pounding escapes, there is still budding teen romance, the rivalry between jocks and geeks, and even some humor to lighten the mood.

It’s a winning combination that makes All of Us Are Dead the kind of show that’s hard not to binge-watch because you have to find out what happens next.

5. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

When it acquired the Knives Out sequels, Netflix made a significant wager that, so far, appears to have paid off. The ensemble cast, the mystery, and everything else in Glass Onion only become bigger and bigger.

Daniel Craig dons his dubious Southern accent once more as the detective Benoit Blanc, and this time he’s invited to a murder mystery party held by an Edward Norton-assisted tech tycoon.

Naturally, the fictitious murder party ends in death, and it is immensely thrilling to watch the pieces come together as Blanc unravels the mystery.

However, it’s also a lot of fun, with some fantastic writing and running jokes that truly pay off by the end.

6. The House

The House may appear to be a charming stop-motion film, but it’s considerably darker.

The movie is divided into three chapters, each offering a unique history of a particular house and the people (and animals) who lived there throughout the years.

You begin with its creation, then move into a renovation decades later, and then into a future that has reportedly been devastated by climate change.

The House isn’t precisely a horror film; there aren’t any frightful monsters or jump scares to be found here, but beyond its cutesy exterior lies a dark undercurrent that makes it all the more frightening.

7. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Del Toro has had a successful year on Netflix. He directed a Pinocchio stop-motion musical adaption in addition to his horror anthology.

It is not like the Disney classic, as you might anticipate. Instead, this Pinocchio is more like a kid-friendly Pan’s Labyrinth, with a mix of innocent wonder, tragic drama, and the ominous foreground of escalating fascism.

Mussolini even makes an appearance, so it’s not subtle. Additionally, it simply looks amazing, with a setting that appears to have been carved out of wood by a skilled carver and a wholly original depiction of the title character.

8. Wendell & Wild

Henry Selick, who last released a new film in 2009 with Coraline, doesn’t make new movies very frequently, yet his most recent one feels like an instant classic.

He collaborated with Jordan Peele (Nope) on the dark stop-motion story Wendell & Wild, about a young girl with special abilities who strikes a pact with two devil brothers.

It’s a tale about loss and trauma, two themes familiar to Selick, and it also aims at the prison industrial complex. Everyone can find something, then.

9. Thermae Romae Novae

Thermae Romae Novae, a silly time-travel tale about a pre-Roman builder who is madly in love with bathing, maybe the most enduring original anime Netflix released in 2018.

Every episode has an architect named Lucius struggling with a design issue. He then magically travels to present-day Japan, where he is inspired by our cutting-edge bathing technology and uses it to invent something new in the past.

Each episode closes with author Mari Yamazaki, whose original comic the program is based on, visiting a Japanese hot spring or public bath to learn more about the history and culture of bathing.

It’s quite hilarious and uplifting, and it even has an educational component.

In 2022, TV shows experienced a significant rebirth, partly because of shows like Yellowjackets and Severance. 1899 is Netflix’s response to the trend.

1899, another Netflix original series from the same producers as Dark, begins as a tale about a ghost ship before gradually becoming deeper and more complicated.

It’s difficult to discuss the fate of the international crew without giving away major plot points, but suffice it to say that the show presents you with several puzzles and plot lines.

And it’s not until the final episode that everything finally makes sense.

However, it’s a show you’ll want to pay great attention to since everything—from the costumes to the stage design—hints at what’s happening.

