Netflix: Best VPN For Streaming In 2023

(CTN NEWS) – Although a lot of individuals use VPNs to improve their online privacy and security, they may also be used to get around region restrictions and access streaming material from other countries.

Although maintaining access to streaming services’ content can sometimes feel like a game of cat and mouse between VPN providers and those who supply access, it is still totally achievable with the appropriate VPN.

Because of this, it’s crucial to carefully select your VPN if you want to watch while traveling.

Given the limitations placed on VPNs by sites like Netflix, you must pick a provider that is actively compatible with that streaming website.

This can offer reassurance that the VPN is committed to changing its tactics to consider any revisions to these websites’ access restriction policies.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to pick a VPN with a strong overall server spread so that you have backup options in case one server in the nation you’re attempting to access goes down.

The PCWorld crew has all rigorously evaluated the top VPNs for their capacity to circumvent region locks across many servers, and we’ve selected our favorites in the list below.

You should use a VPN to access geo-restricted content and improve your online security, which we strongly advise.

Therefore, if you want to use your VPN for purposes other than streaming, look through our in-depth list of the top VPNs across all categories.

1. NordVPN – Best overall for Netflix

For our money, NordVPN is the finest choice for streaming Netflix. From the beginning, this business has contested the Netflix VPN prohibition. Making all of its servers compatible with the streaming service has also been an aim. This is the situation as of this writing. NordVPN guarantees to deliver any Netflix collection you desire. More than 5,000 servers and 60 different locations are available through NordVPN. Additionally, it enables you to pick a specific server to swap if necessary when Netflix bans anything. In addition to offering excellent speeds and Netflix compatibility, NordVPN also provides VPN across TOR and double-hop connections. Although it has made certain changes to make WireGuard friendlier and more private for commercial VPN services, NordVPN still by default employs the WireGuard protocol and refers to it as NordLynx. With NordVPN being within the top 10 for overall speed, streaming Netflix should be simple from any location. Pros Excellent speeds

Enough features to appeal to power users and novices

No-logs policy

Diskless servers Cons Expensive 2. ExpressVPN – Best runner-up for Netflix If NordVPN isn’t your thing, ExpressVPN, our best VPN overall, is a great alternative. In 95 different locations, ExpressVPN provides more than 3,000 servers. Additionally, it guarantees that all of Netflix’s servers will support it, and ExpressVPN provides fast speeds. Express is somewhat more expensive, costing nearly $100 annually against $60 for Nord. However, the app is simple to use, has great speeds, and includes some interesting extras like a private DNS service that enables you to set up an Apple TV or console to view American streaming services from afar. Pros Consistently good speeds

Easy-to-use desktop program

Broad device support Cons Logs data transfer amounts

More expensive than many competitors 3. ProtonVPN – Best for watching Netflix on a Mac ProtonVPN is another highly recommended option; it costs around the same as ExpressVPN. Netflix, however, is not compatible with every Netflix server, unlike NordVPN. Many more than 1,500 servers support it, although not all of them. One drawback of Proton is that streams will occasionally abruptly halt, especially if you’re using the same PC to watch and work simultaneously. Pros Easy-to-use software interface

Secure Core helps hide your location

Built-in malware and tracker blocker

One of the fastest we’ve tested on a Mac Cons No options for the WireGuard protocol

A few occasions when Netflix didn’t work 4. Surfshark – Best for access with multiple devices Although the speeds aren’t exceptional—just 35% of the base speed in our most recent tests—Surfshark is more than fast enough for Netflix viewing. Surfshark is another VPN that is in our top 10. In addition to double-hop connections, ad- and malware-blocking measures, Netflix compatibility, and other features, this service enables unlimited simultaneous device connections, which is unusual given that most VPNs only allow a maximum of five simultaneous devices. The Surfshark Windows software is likewise quite simple to use. Pros Unlimited simultaneous device connections

Works with Netflix in 11 countries

Labels virtual server locations

Built-in ad, tracker, and malware blocking Cons Exotic business address

No ping or server load indicators What Causes Netflix To Ban VPNs? As we previously said, Netflix has to crack down on VPNs due to its massive global expansion in 2016. While Netflix creates a significant amount of original content accessible globally, the firm also licenses a huge amount of material from conventional entertainment studios. These third parties are still developing a mechanism for world licensing territories. By this approach, Netflix receives a bundle of films and TV shows from these producers that it can stream in the United States but that aren’t authorised for Netflix to stream elsewhere, like Europe. Netflix must impose a block on VPNs to keep those businesses and their other international licensees pleased and stop people from accessing content only available to Netflix members in the UK and not the US. In a 2016 blog post, Netflix said, “We are making progress in licensing content across the world.” But until we can provide people the same movies and TV shows everywhere, we still have a ways to go. Not just Netflix is required to impose these limitations. Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other services also do it. But Netflix and Hulu are undoubtedly the most active and successful at it.

