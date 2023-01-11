Connect with us

Entertainment

Netflix To Live Stream The Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards In 2024
Advertisement

Entertainment

Trailer For 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' Stars Paul Rudd

Entertainment

'Inside Job' Is Cancelled By Netflix, Reversing Its Season 2 Renewal

Entertainment

'Wednesday' Season 2 Released By Tim Burton

Movies Entertainment

20 Best Movies You Shouldn't Miss In 2023

Entertainment

Review: 'M3GAN' - Blumhouse's Slick New Killer Doll Entertains

Entertainment

SIA Covers Her Face For What?

Entertainment

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Release in India has been Postponed

Entertainment

‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Hits $1 Billion Globally in Just 14 Days

Entertainment Gaming

The Three Best Gambling Scenes In Movies

Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' To Have a Second Season?

Entertainment

Netflix: 10 Shows To Binge-Watch From 2022

Entertainment

BTS' Jimin Sends A Heart-Touching Message To Jin For Christmas

Entertainment

Maxi Jazz, The Lead Vocalist Of Faithless, Passed Away At The Age Of 65

News Entertainment

Netflix Putting an End to Password Sharing in 2023

Entertainment

Why Choose Switzerland For Your Next Magic Show?

Entertainment

Black Adam's Heat Vision Proves He'll Always Be a Villain

Entertainment

Hollywood To Adapt Warhammer Into a Film And TV Show Starring Henry Cavill

Entertainment

The Best Sports Movies For 2023

Entertainment

'BTS' JIN Begins Military Service At A Front-Line Boot Camp

Entertainment

Netflix To Live Stream The Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards In 2024

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Netflix To Live Stream The Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards In 2024

(CTN NEWS) – In 2024, Netflix Inc will broadcast the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards live as part of its efforts to provide live streaming.

The SAG Awards lost its broadcast home on TNT and TBS, so the streaming juggernaut stepped in to carry the show. Next year, they will provide customers with a live stream of the awards program through its site.

This year’s ceremony will be shown on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Netflix’s head of global TV, Bela Bajaria, said, “Even more people around the world will be able to celebrate these amazing actors. The SAG Awards are appreciated by the creative community and spectators alike.”

On Twitter, reactions to the news are mostly positive, while most comments still bemoan its recent cancellation of several well-liked shows like Warrior Nun, 1899, and Inside Man.

Hopefully, Netflix won’t also cancel the SAG Awards after one season!

Significant Hollywood entertainment businesses (and some major Internet companies, too) have piled on with their subscription streaming services over more than three years, embracing that as the future of TV.

The so-called “streaming wars” intensified the rivalry for Netflix, which led to its first subscriber decline since it began mailing DVDs.

Due to the pressure, Netflix has been changing to offer games, cheaper ad-supported subscriptions, and soon live shows.

Netflix

Your subscription may feel more well-rounded as a result, but the company’s efforts might also be costly to users: For instance, a password-sharing crackdown is expected to begin this year.

The 29th Annual SAG Awards are held on February 26, and the nominees will be revealed on Wednesday at 7 a.m. Pacific time.

As it considers bringing live sports to the platform, Netflix is still exploring live broadcasts. On March 4, a Chris Rock comedy special will be live for the first time.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, stated that he did not see a “road to profitability” in major sports at the UBS Global TMT conference in December, but he did not completely rule out the prospect of including sports in the service at some point.

RELATED CTN NWS:

Trailer For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Stars Paul Rudd

‘Inside Job’ Is Cancelled By Netflix, Reversing Its Season 2 Renewal

20 Best Movies You Shouldn’t Miss In 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins