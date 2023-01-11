Netflix To Live Stream The Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards In 2024

(CTN NEWS) – In 2024, Netflix Inc will broadcast the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards live as part of its efforts to provide live streaming.

The SAG Awards lost its broadcast home on TNT and TBS, so the streaming juggernaut stepped in to carry the show. Next year, they will provide customers with a live stream of the awards program through its site.

This year’s ceremony will be shown on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Netflix’s head of global TV, Bela Bajaria, said, “Even more people around the world will be able to celebrate these amazing actors. The SAG Awards are appreciated by the creative community and spectators alike.”

On Twitter, reactions to the news are mostly positive, while most comments still bemoan its recent cancellation of several well-liked shows like Warrior Nun, 1899, and Inside Man.

Hopefully, Netflix won’t also cancel the SAG Awards after one season!

Significant Hollywood entertainment businesses (and some major Internet companies, too) have piled on with their subscription streaming services over more than three years, embracing that as the future of TV.

The so-called “streaming wars” intensified the rivalry for Netflix, which led to its first subscriber decline since it began mailing DVDs.

Due to the pressure, Netflix has been changing to offer games, cheaper ad-supported subscriptions, and soon live shows.

Your subscription may feel more well-rounded as a result, but the company’s efforts might also be costly to users: For instance, a password-sharing crackdown is expected to begin this year.

The 29th Annual SAG Awards are held on February 26, and the nominees will be revealed on Wednesday at 7 a.m. Pacific time.

As it considers bringing live sports to the platform, Netflix is still exploring live broadcasts. On March 4, a Chris Rock comedy special will be live for the first time.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, stated that he did not see a “road to profitability” in major sports at the UBS Global TMT conference in December, but he did not completely rule out the prospect of including sports in the service at some point.

