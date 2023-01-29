America’s Got Talent’s First Thai Magician ft. Patrick Kun

(CTN NEWS) – Patrick Kun is the only Thai native to have worked intimately and directly with world-famous magicians like David Copperfield and David Blaine, inventing props, illusions, and stage settings for their performances.

Patrick has built a reputation for himself as a performer of incredible impromptu visual magic.

He uses techniques like as minor pan to make each effect as visually impressive as is physically feasible while employing no specialized props or equipment.

Patrick appeared on the world stage during the sixteenth season of America’s Got Talent. All four judges gave him a positive vote during his audition, and he was advanced immediately to the next round.

In this episode, we investigate Patrick’s fascination with magic. When did he start getting into it? What is it exactly that makes it so appealing? What ultimately convinced him to try out for America’s Got Talent?

Without further ado, let us present to you Mr. Patrick Kun, a member of the Kun family.

Patrick Kun: 5 Things You Should Know

1. Patrick Is A Well-Known And Accomplished Magician

Patrick is in no way an amateur when it comes to the art of magic. According to what is said on his LinkedIn profile, he has been performing magic for close to 6 years.

He uploaded an outstanding magic showreel to YouTube in 2017, in which he displayed his incredible skills, and it has over a million views. Over 48 thousand people have looked at the video thus far.

Now he’s going to show off his skills on America’s Got Talent!

2. He is in the business of selling his merchandise!

Patrick, who resides in Las Vegas, has his website, where he sells various items, including magic acts. In addition to that, he offers to play cards.

In addition to the many accouterments for magic, Patrick also sells unique wallets. These wallets are designed to carry playing cards and have a locking mechanism on both sides.

3. Patrick Is Incredibly Active Across All Social Media Platforms.

Already, the illusionist has amassed more than 80,000 followers on Instagram. On TikTok, he has over 890,000 followers, and his videos have received 10.5 million likes.

His popularity is through the roof. He has more than 7,400 people following him on Twitter.

4. He Has Worked As A So-called “magic consultant.”

Patrick, already known for his magic, lent his expertise to Troy as a magic consultant. The television series Troy was broadcast in the United Kingdom in 2014.

He has also been employed in graphic designer and associate creative director roles.

5. He Attended A University

In 2006, Patrick enrolled at Iowa State University to begin his studies. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in Graphic Design. He has settled down in Las Vegas at this time.

