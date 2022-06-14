Kevin Spacey Will Appear In UK Court On Sexual Assault Charges

(CTN News) – Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault. In addition, he is charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent.

Several alleged cases occurred between March 2005 and August 2008 in London and one in western England in April 2013.

On the four sexual assault counts, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that it had ‘authorized criminal charges’. These alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Kevin Spacey to appear in U.K. court

Variety reports that the 62-year-old actor Kevin Spacey will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on June 16 morning. Police confirmed this on Monday, June 13.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the service’s Special Crime Division, said that the actor’s charges were the result of evidence collected by London’s Metropolitan Police.

After initially revealing that the actor Kevin Spacey was charged, the prosecutors later clarified that the charges were authorized but that the police have yet to formally charge him.

The House of Cards was in the US at the time of authorizing the charges and faced the possibility of extradition to the UK. Variety reports that Spacey Kevin voluntarily appeared in a British court. In a statement to ‘Good Morning America,’ Kevin Spacey spoke about proving his innocence.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise. While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

The Hollywood actor, Kevin Spacey is now in his 40s, allegedly abused him twice in 2015. The veteran actor was alleged to have sexually assaulted another victim in 2013 in Gloucestershire, and another alleged to have engaged in sexual acts against his will in 2008.

