Thailand Grants 60-Day Visa-Free Stay to Russians from May 1
Published

31 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – As of May 1, 2024, the Thai government will grant Russian tourists a 60-day visa-free policy, expected to take effect from May 1.

VisaGuide.World reports that this agreement will replace the current policy, which allows Russian citizens to enter Thailand for up to 90 days starting on November 1, 2023, and ending on April 30, 2024.

As reported by the Bangkok Post, the government’s spokesman, Chai Wacharonke, said that this measure was intended to boost tourism-related income and stimulate the economy.

Besides this announcement, Wacharonke also revealed that Thailand has implemented a 30-day visa-free program for Bangladeshi officials.

Thai locals accuse Russians of illegally working and conducting business in their country

In advance of this decision, Thai locals expressed concerns about the behavior of Russian citizens on social media. They specifically claimed that Russians were stealing their jobs by illegally working and running businesses.

Additionally, the Thai newspaper noted that several crimes allegedly committed by Russians have been reported in the Thai media.

In addition to Russia, the Thai government has recently revised its visa policies for several other countries to promote tourism and trade.

The two countries signed a mutual agreement on April 18, 2024, allowing Thailand and Kazakhstan’s citizens to enter each other’s countries for stays of up to 30 days.

Furthermore, Thai and Chinese citizens have had a similar policy in effect since March 2024. The permanent visa waiver has reportedly resulted in an increase in bookings between the two countries.

Additionally, local media recently reported that Thailand is preparing to offer Schengen-style visas to five other neighboring countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Over 620,000 Russians Visited Thailand in Q1 of 2024

According to the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand received approximately 9.4 million foreign tourists between January and March 2024.

Thailand received 622,813 Russian tourists during the first quarter of 2024, ranking third among international tourists.

Overall, the top five foreign countries contributing to the highest number of visitors to Thailand during this period were China (1.7 million), Malaysia (1,2 million), Russia (622,813), South Korea (558,873), and India (472,952).

According to earlier reports, the Thai government expects to attract 35 to 40 million international visitors this year and generate revenues of 1.8 trillion baht ($49 billion).
