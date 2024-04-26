Cuyahoga County’s Mpox Outbreak: What You Need To Know

(CTN News) – Here is what you need to know about the Mpox outbreak in Cuyahoga County.

Three cases have been reported to Cleveland Public Health and six to the county.

Patients range in age from 17 to 44.

An MPOX lesion or rash appears on the body.

CCBH clinics in Warrensville Heights and Parma offer diagnostic testing and the Jynneos Mpox vaccine: Parma: 5550 Venture Drive and Warrensville Heights: 4200 Warrensville Center Road, Suite 344.

216-201-2041 or ccbhnurse@ccbh.net can be used to schedule a nursing appointment.

You can find more information at www.ccbh.net

An outbreak of Mpox was reported in the U.S. in 2022.

Smallpox is a virus related to monkeypox, previously called monkeypox. Pimples or blister-like rashes appear first.

There can be itching or pain in all sorts of places, including the hands, feet, chest, face, genitals, and other places, according to Joyous Van Meter, supervisor of disease & emergency preparedness at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

According to Van Meter, most people stopped getting the vaccine after 2022 because they found the risk to be much lower after that. Because it has been two years, it is likely that people are no longer avoiding close contact.”

The flu can mimic symptoms such as fever, chills, and body aches.

People at higher risk include people who have had multiple sexual partners (especially in the past six months), who have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection, and who have had anonymous or commercial sex.

In the medical community, the Jynneos vaccine can prevent Mpox, and proper diagnosis and treatment can reduce the risk of it spreading.

In most cases, measles is spread from person to person via skin-to-skin contact. However, sometimes it is spread through respiratory secretions such as coughs and sneezes.

It takes weeks for a person to become contagious after all scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed, according to Van Meter. As long as an infected individual is contagious, they should be isolated.

Located in Cleveland Heights, the Central Outreach Wellness Center provides sexual health care to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

There has been only one (Mpox) case so far. His diagnosis was made about three weeks ago,” said Sabina Hossain, the center’s nurse practitioner and lead clinician. They are also prepared to handle an uptick in cases, even though we hope that won’t be the only one we get. “We are vaccinating our patients and educating them every day here, so we are just trying to raise vaccine rates.”

During the outbreak of Mpox in 2022, the center hosted special vaccine clinics.

The wait time for some patients was between six and eight hours, said Hossain.

It is predicted that the center will see more Mpox cases this summer since more public events will require skin-to-skin contact. However, Hossain hopes their efforts will be successful in keeping the number of cases low.

Hossain said stigma prevents people from getting the care they need. “Anyone can be at risk for it,” he said.

A series of education sessions and vaccine events centered around Mpox have also been held at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.

Leaders are in talks with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to put out additional information and messaging about the local Mpox outbreak, the report said.

SEE ALSO:

Sales Of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Lead To Stock Rise