Connect with us

Health

Cuyahoga County's Mpox Outbreak: What You Need To Know
Advertisement

Health

Sales Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Lead To Stock Rise

Health

Novo's Ozempic And Wegovy Are Being Investigated By a US Senate Committee

Health

UC Riverside Scientists Created One-For-All Virus Vaccine

Health

Brain Biohacking: Why Are Nootropics Gaining Popularity?

Health

How To Prevent Your Skin From Aging Too Fast

Health

2024 Cereal Industry News and Trends

Health

Delta 8 Carts vs. Delta 8 Disposable Vapes: Which is Right for You?

Health

UnitedHealth Says a Big Swath Of Patient Data May Have Been Stolen

Health

Next-Generation Antibiotics Are Underutilized For Gram-Negative Infections

Health

Taking Aspirin May Improve Immune Surveillance Against Colorectal Cancer

Health

Measles Cases In The U.S. Surpass Recent Peak In 2022 With 125

Health

Learn If Loneliness Affects Your Mental And Physical Well-Being

Health

Survivors Of Breast Cancer Are At Higher Risk Of Second Cancer: A Study

Health

WHO Warns Over Surging Whooping Cough Cases Globally

Health

Human Causes Of Bird Flu Pose a Major Concern: World Health Organization

Health

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro And Zepbound Supply Situation Worsens Due To Multi-Month Shortages

Health

Naturopathic Medicine: Bridging Traditional Healing and Modern Science

Health

Persistent HPV Infection Is Associated With Genetic Variations

Health

Vampire-Like Bacteria Can Suck Blood From Humans

Health

Cuyahoga County’s Mpox Outbreak: What You Need To Know

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Mpox
Photo by: Jeenah Moon/AP

(CTN News) – Here is what you need to know about the Mpox outbreak in Cuyahoga County.

  • Three cases have been reported to Cleveland Public Health and six to the county.

  • Patients range in age from 17 to 44.

  • An MPOX lesion or rash appears on the body.

  • CCBH clinics in Warrensville Heights and Parma offer diagnostic testing and the Jynneos Mpox vaccine: Parma: 5550 Venture Drive and Warrensville Heights: 4200 Warrensville Center Road, Suite 344.

  • 216-201-2041 or ccbhnurse@ccbh.net can be used to schedule a nursing appointment.

  • You can find more information at www.ccbh.net

An outbreak of Mpox was reported in the U.S. in 2022.

Smallpox is a virus related to monkeypox, previously called monkeypox. Pimples or blister-like rashes appear first.

There can be itching or pain in all sorts of places, including the hands, feet, chest, face, genitals, and other places, according to Joyous Van Meter, supervisor of disease & emergency preparedness at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

According to Van Meter, most people stopped getting the vaccine after 2022 because they found the risk to be much lower after that. Because it has been two years, it is likely that people are no longer avoiding close contact.”

The flu can mimic symptoms such as fever, chills, and body aches.

People at higher risk include people who have had multiple sexual partners (especially in the past six months), who have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection, and who have had anonymous or commercial sex.

In the medical community, the Jynneos vaccine can prevent Mpox, and proper diagnosis and treatment can reduce the risk of it spreading.

In most cases, measles is spread from person to person via skin-to-skin contact. However, sometimes it is spread through respiratory secretions such as coughs and sneezes.

It takes weeks for a person to become contagious after all scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed, according to Van Meter. As long as an infected individual is contagious, they should be isolated.

Located in Cleveland Heights, the Central Outreach Wellness Center provides sexual health care to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

There has been only one (Mpox) case so far. His diagnosis was made about three weeks ago,” said Sabina Hossain, the center’s nurse practitioner and lead clinician. They are also prepared to handle an uptick in cases, even though we hope that won’t be the only one we get. “We are vaccinating our patients and educating them every day here, so we are just trying to raise vaccine rates.”

During the outbreak of Mpox in 2022, the center hosted special vaccine clinics.

The wait time for some patients was between six and eight hours, said Hossain.

It is predicted that the center will see more Mpox cases this summer since more public events will require skin-to-skin contact. However, Hossain hopes their efforts will be successful in keeping the number of cases low.

Hossain said stigma prevents people from getting the care they need. “Anyone can be at risk for it,” he said.

A series of education sessions and vaccine events centered around Mpox have also been held at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.

Leaders are in talks with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to put out additional information and messaging about the local Mpox outbreak, the report said.

SEE ALSO:

Sales Of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Lead To Stock Rise

Novo’s Ozempic And Wegovy Are Being Investigated By a US Senate Committee

UC Riverside Scientists Created One-For-All Virus Vaccine
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies