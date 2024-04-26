China Evacuates Over 100,000 in Guangdong Over Mass Flooding

As severe rain continues to pelt the southern province of Guangdong, China has evacuated over 100,000 people. Authorities issued the highest level of alert on Tuesday as the storms showed no signs of letting up.

Flooding has already killed four people, with another ten missing, in China’s latest incident of harsh weather as the country grapples with climate change.

Torrential rains have swollen rivers in Guangdong, causing state media to warn of floods at levels “seen around once a century.”

Footage from Guangdong showed flooded towns, farmland, and cities, as well as damaged bridges and floating vehicles. In addition to the 110,000 people who have been evacuated, at least 25,000 are currently in emergency shelters.

In the province capital, Guangzhou, authorities have recorded a total rainfall of 609mm in April, the largest monthly amount since record-keeping began in 1959.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Guangdong is China’s Economic Powerhouse

The relentless downpour has been pounding the Pearl River Delta region, a manufacturing hub and one of the country’s most populous areas, for nearly a week.

The region, which is home to over 127 million people, typically experiences severe rains around September. It has seen more powerful and frequent rainstorms and floods in recent years.

“Please take precautions and stay away from dangerous areas such as low-lying areas prone to flooding,” authorities in Shenzhen, China’s third-largest city, urged as the red alert went out.

“Pay attention to heavy rains and resulting disasters such as water logging, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and ground caving in,” the experts told Aljazeera.

Guangdong province is located in southern China, bordering Hong Kong and Macao. It is one of China’s economic powerhouses, with major manufacturing hubs such as Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

Guangdong has a vast coastline with bustling ports that support its export-driven economy. Electronics, textiles, and automobiles are some of the major industries.

The province attracts migrants looking for work, which fuels its growing urbanization.

While urbanization has altered Guangdong, remnants of traditional culture remain, including as Cantonese cuisine and villages with distinctive architecture.

The region is dynamic, yet it faces issues like as pollution and inequality amidst rapid growth.