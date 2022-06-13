‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ OTT Release Date – Watch ‘Free’ Now

(CTN News) – Spider-Man: No Way Home, which arrived in theatres on December 16, 2021, earned a total of Rs 138.55 crore in Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC). Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer clocked in good numbers worldwide as well. Fans will now be thrilled to know that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on OTT. Here are the details:

Spiderman: No Way Home OTT Release

Having broken all Box Office records despite strict theatre protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home will now be available on OTT. The Tom Holland-starring movie will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, June 13. LetsOTT Global’s official Twitter account announced the news, writing in the caption, “#SpiderManNoWayHome debuts on Netflix India, Wednesday, June 13th (sic)”.

Spider-man: No Way Home, the high-definition version of Marvel Studios’ blockbuster, had the second-largest opening weekend of all time for Hollywood films in India, while it ranked 5th on the world’s box office. No Way Home also became the first movie in the pandemic era to earn $1 billion at the box office worldwide.

December 16, Thursday – Rs 32.67 cr NBOC, Rs 41.50 cr GBOC

December 17, Friday – Rs 20.37 cr NBOC, Rs 25.67 cr GBOC

December 18, Saturday – Rs 26.10 cr NBOC, Rs 33.67 cr GBOC

December 19, Sunday – Rs 29.23 cr NBOC, Rs 37.71 cr GBOC

Total – Rs 108.37 cr NBOC, Rs 138.55 cr GBOC