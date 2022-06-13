The 75th Tony Awards: Time, Host, Nominees, And How To Watch

(CTN News) – For the first time, CBS will broadcast the 75th annual Tony Awards live coast-to-coast on CBS and stream it on Paramount+.

The show will be hosted by Tony-nominated actor Ariana DeBose, and Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host.

How to watch the 75th annual Tony Awards online?

The 2022 Tony Awards will air live on CBS as well as live and on-demand on Paramount+. If you don’t already have a Paramount+ subscription, you can sign up today and enjoy a 30-day trial. Paramount+ starts at $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) for the ad-supported Essential plan, and $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) for the Premium plan, which includes live/local CBS channels.

Tony Awards 2022 (Nominees):

here is the 75th annual Tony Awards Nominees:

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Play

Clyde’s

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for coloured girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country