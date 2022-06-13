27.2 C
The 75th Tony Awards: Time, Host, Nominees, And How To Watch

By Arsi Mughal
The 75th Tony Awards Time, Host, Nominees, And How To Watch

(CTN News) – For the first time, CBS will broadcast the 75th annual Tony Awards live coast-to-coast on CBS and stream it on Paramount+.

The show will be hosted by Tony-nominated actor Ariana DeBose, and Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host.

How to watch the 75th annual Tony Awards online?

The 2022 Tony Awards will air live on CBS as well as live and on-demand on Paramount+. If you don’t already have a Paramount+ subscription, you can sign up today and enjoy a 30-day trial. Paramount+ starts at $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) for the ad-supported Essential plan, and $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) for the Premium plan, which includes live/local CBS channels.

Tony Awards 2022 (Nominees):

here is the 75th annual Tony Awards Nominees:

Best Musical

  • Girl From The North Country
  • MJ
  • Mr. Saturday Night
  • Paradise Square
  • SIX: The Musical
  • A Strange Loop

Best Play

  • Clyde’s
  • Hangmen
  • The Lehman Trilogy
  • The Minutes
  • Skeleton Crew

Best Revival of a Musical

  • Caroline, or Change
  • Company
  • The Music Man

Best Revival of a Play

  • American Buffalo
  • for coloured girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
  • How I Learned to Drive
  • Take Me Out
  • Trouble in Mind

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
  • LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
  • Ruth Negga, Macbeth
  • Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
  • Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
  • Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
  • Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
  • David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
  • Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
  • Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
  • David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
  • Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
  • Sutton Foster, The Music Man
  • Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
  • Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

