The 75th Tony Awards: Time, Host, Nominees, And How To Watch

Table of Contents
- 1 How to watch the 75th annual Tony Awards online?
- 1.1 Tony Awards 2022 (Nominees):
- 1.2 Best Musical
- 1.3 Best Play
- 1.4 Best Revival of a Musical
- 1.5 Best Revival of a Play
- 1.6 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- 1.7 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- 1.8 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
(CTN News) – For the first time, CBS will broadcast the 75th annual Tony Awards live coast-to-coast on CBS and stream it on Paramount+.
The show will be hosted by Tony-nominated actor Ariana DeBose, and Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host.
How to watch the 75th annual Tony Awards online?
The 2022 Tony Awards will air live on CBS as well as live and on-demand on Paramount+. If you don’t already have a Paramount+ subscription, you can sign up today and enjoy a 30-day trial. Paramount+ starts at $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) for the ad-supported Essential plan, and $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) for the Premium plan, which includes live/local CBS channels.
Tony Awards 2022 (Nominees):
here is the 75th annual Tony Awards Nominees:
Best Musical
- Girl From The North Country
- MJ
- Mr. Saturday Night
- Paradise Square
- SIX: The Musical
- A Strange Loop
Best Play
- Clyde’s
- Hangmen
- The Lehman Trilogy
- The Minutes
- Skeleton Crew
Best Revival of a Musical
- Caroline, or Change
- Company
- The Music Man
Best Revival of a Play
- American Buffalo
- for coloured girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- How I Learned to Drive
- Take Me Out
- Trouble in Mind
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
- LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
- Ruth Negga, Macbeth
- Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
- Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
- Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
- Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
- David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
- Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
- David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
- Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
- Sutton Foster, The Music Man
- Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
- Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country