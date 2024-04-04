Coachella: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Want To See THIS Artist

(CTN News) – This year, rumors say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will attend Coachella together, which would be a first in the couple’s relationship.

The pop star, who is currently on a two-month break from her Eras Tour, has been told by a close friend that she and her NFL boyfriend will be renting a house together near the area of Indio, California, where they will be staying.

As a matter of fact, according to US Weekly, the Taylor Swift source stated that the couple is looking forward to attending the festival during one of the scheduled weekends that are from April 12-14 and from April 19-21.

The insider claims that both Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers are quite excited about the prospect of meeting each other and are looking forward to the show.

In the meantime, another second reported that Travis will be staying with Daylight’s songstress until the end of April, as he has a commercial to shoot in Taylor Swift Los Angeles on the first weekend of Coachella which he intends to do while there.

Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and is fully supportive of him as he takes advantage of them.

She wants him to keep his schedule in mind, but at the same time, she wants him to be aware of it. Having them be able to see one another is the only issue that needs to be addressed.

“They’re having a great time and enjoying everything,” they told the outlet that they’re Taylor Swift having so much fun.

