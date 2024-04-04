Connect with us

Coachella: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Want To See THIS Artist
Netflix Unveils Exciting TV Shows and Movies For April 2024

Academy Award Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dead at 87

Sheryl Crow Praises Taylor Swift, Calling Her a "Powerhouse"

"Oppenheimer" Premieres in Japan: Reflections on Legacy in the Shadow of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Showbizztoday.com: Celebrity Gossip, Music and Fashion

Brittany Snow Confirms Rumors That She Is Engaged To Be Married

' Marvel Rivals' To Launch In May With Rocket Raccoon, Spider-Man, Magneto, Magik And 12 More Characters

Carol Burnett Was Unaware That She Yelled Tarzan's Yell In "Palm Royale."

Ninja Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'Still In Ahock, But Optimistic We Caught It Early'

'Bad Boys 4' Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Return For 'Ride Or Die'

The New Shakira Album Punches Back After a Rollercoaster Year

Springfield's Rhea Ripley Gets Cheeky With Nia Jax

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Opens To Positive Reviews

Blake Lively Apologizes For Insensitive Joke About Kate Middleton

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake And J. Cole On Future And Metro Boomin's New Song

'X-Men 97' Follows Up On The Beloved Animated Series: TV Review

Fantasia Barrino, Usher Honored At The 55th NAACP Image Awards

Justin Bieber's Frustration Affects Hailey Bieber's Motherhood Plans

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Their Tour Break: 'They're Focused On Rest'

4 hours ago

(CTN News) – This year, rumors say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will attend Coachella together, which would be a first in the couple’s relationship.

The pop star, who is currently on a two-month break from her Eras Tour, has been told by a close friend that she and her NFL boyfriend will be renting a house together near the area of Indio, California, where they will be staying.

As a matter of fact, according to US Weekly, the Taylor Swift source stated that the couple is looking forward to attending the festival during one of the scheduled weekends that are from April 12-14 and from April 19-21.

The insider claims that both Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers are quite excited about the prospect of meeting each other and are looking forward to the show.

In the meantime, another second reported that Travis will be staying with Daylight’s songstress until the end of April, as he has a commercial to shoot in Taylor Swift Los Angeles on the first weekend of Coachella which he intends to do while there.

Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and is fully supportive of him as he takes advantage of them.

She wants him to keep his schedule in mind, but at the same time, she wants him to be aware of it. Having them be able to see one another is the only issue that needs to be addressed.

“They’re having a great time and enjoying everything,” they told the outlet that they’re Taylor Swift having so much fun.

