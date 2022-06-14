Lightyear Movie Gets Banned Over Gay Sex Scene

Fourteen Middle Eastern and Asian Muslim countries have banned Disney’s new Pixar movie “Lightyear” before it was due to hit cinemas this week.

In a statement, the UAE said the film violated its media content standards because of its depiction of a same-sex relationship.

According to Reuters, most Middle Eastern countries consider homosexuality to be a crime.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Lebanon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on why they would not permit the film to be exhibited.

Pixar’s “Lightyear” is the prequel to the acclaimed Toy Story movie series. Buzz Lightyear is voiced by Chris Evans, a legendary space ranger.

The film features Buzz Lightyear’s close friend, a female space ranger who marries another woman. Moments in the couple’s relationship are shown with a brief kiss.

Galyn Susman, the producer of “Lightyear,” assumed the movie would not be shown in China either, though Disney has not yet heard from the Chinese government.

Objections to Buz “Lightyear”

In the past, China has rejected depictions of homosexuality on screen.

At the red-carpet premiere of the movie in London, Susman said that nothing would be cut, especially something as important as the inspiring and loving relationship that shows Buzz what he’s missing by his choices.

Evans described any objections to “Lightyear” regarding LGBTQ issues as “frustrating.”

It’s great that we’re part of something that’s moving in the right direction in terms of social inclusion, but it’s frustrating that there are still places that are not where they should be,” Evans said.

On Friday, “Lightyear” will be released in cinemas across the United States and Canada.

In May, Disney refused to change references to same-sex in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”.

The film was not shown in Saudi Arabia and a few other Middle Eastern countries.

Disney Pushing Homeoxexuality on Children

Meanwhile, Christopher Rufo, the author of exposés on schools and corporations under the spell of critical race theory, has released videos that show Disney leaders implementing the “not-so-secret gay agenda” in children’s programming.

According to Disney Television Animation executive producer Latoya Raveneau, she is committed to “adding queerness” wherever she can – and Disney is “going hard” to support her.

Rufo said a number of Disney employees told him that “the company has truly gone off the rails.”. Executives are pushing extreme left-wing activism in every aspect of the organization, including erasing the words ‘boys’ and ‘girls’ from its theme parks and tracking ‘canonical trans characters’ in its children’s programs.”

Disney employees who disagree with this sharp leftward turn feel powerless to speak up. The conservative employees of Disney wrote last week that Disney’s response to the Florida law makes them feel like they aren’t welcome at a company actively promoting a political agenda so unlike their own.

The letter was anonymous, and it was not surprising: “Employees who want TWDC to make left-wing political statements are encouraged, while those who want the company to remain neutral can only mutter in whispers for fear of retaliation.”

Disney doesn’t realize that imposing gender dysphoria on ever younger children will never be popular among the very people who constitute Disney’s core audience: “Families”.