UK Reports 104 More Monkeypox Cases, Mostly In Men

(CTN News) – Another 104 cases of monkeypox have been reported in England, making it the largest outbreak of the normally rare disease outside of Africa.

As of Monday, there were 470 cases of monkeypox in the U.K., with most of the cases occurring among gay or bisexual men. Monkeypox can be contracted by anyone in close physical contact with an infected person or by touching their clothing or bed sheets.

So far, 99% of cases in the UK involve men, and most occurred in London

An adviser to the World Health Organization said in May that the monkeypox outbreak in Europe and beyond was likely spread by sex at two raves in Spain and Belgium.

WHO reported 1,285 monkeypox cases in 28 countries where the disease is not known to be endemic last week. There have been no deaths outside of Africa. Following the U.K., the biggest numbers of cases have been reported in Spain, Germany, and Canada.

WHO said many people in the outbreak have “atypical features” of the disease, which could make it more difficult to diagnose. Additionally, the UN health agency noted that while close contact can spread monkeypox, “it is unclear what role sexual bodily fluids, such as semen and vaginal fluids, play in the transmission.”

Over 1,500 suspected cases have been reported in eight African countries, including 72 deaths. In Central and West Africa, monkeypox is considered endemic.

