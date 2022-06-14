Thai Man Wanted For Killing Thai Couple In Taiwan

(CTN News) – Taiwan officials are expected to call Thai police to help find a man who allegedly killed a Thai couple last week.

In a parked car outside the Taoyuan high-speed train station, the bodies of the couple were discovered on Friday. According to reports, the killings were linked to a disagreement over money lending.

Thai couple murdered in Taiwan by a Thai man

The bodies of the couple were covered in bruises, suggesting they had been brutally murdered elsewhere, dragged into the car and dropped near the train station. According to Radio Taiwan International (RTI), the dead woman was expecting twins.

According to Taiwan police, the couple was murdered by a Thai man who was a family friend over a money dispute concerning a recruitment firm.

Three people met on June 8 to try and resolve their dispute, but the couple did not return. Her last appearance on CCTV was on June 9 in New Taipei City’s Tucheng district, where the attack allegedly occurred.

According to Police Major General Khemmarin Hassiri, commander of the Royal Thai Police’s foreign affairs division, it is presumed that the murderer fled to Thailand soon after the murder.

Thai PBS reports that the suspect, who works as a translator, borrowed money from the Thai couple to lend to other Thai workers.

Police in Taiwan reported the couple’s absence. As they tracked down the car near where the trio had met, they discovered the couple’s bodies in the trunk.