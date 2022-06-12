31.6 C
Entertainment

Pokémon, Fire Emblem Voice Actor Billy Kametz Dies at 37

By Salman Ahmad
Pokémon, Fire Emblem Voice Actor Billy Kametz Dies at 37

(CTN News) – Billy Kametz, a voice actor who had become particularly famous over the past few years, has sadly passed away. He was just 35 years old.

Among his Nintendo roles are Ferdinand Von Aegir in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Blue in Pokemon Masters. In recent years, he has played Jerrom Laesmi in Triangle Strategy and voiced Ogata in 13 Sentinals: Aegis Rim. His anime roles include Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Billy Kametz died after losing his battle with colon cancer. A memorial service will be held on June 15, 2022.

Who was Billy Kametz?

Billy Kametz was an American voice actor born on March 22, 1987.

His most iconic roles include Josuke Higashikata in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Naofumi Iwatani in The Rising of the Shield Heroes, and Galo Thymos in Promare.

Kametz has also voiced various characters in Pokémon and Attack on Titan.

Before entering the entertainment industry, Kametz worked for Disney cruise lines.

After moving to California, he was offered the role of Aladdin in Disneyland’s Musical Spectacular, according to his GoFundMe page.

What was Billy Kametz’s cause of death?

In an update on his GoFundMe page, Billy Kametz announced his death.

The update began, “This isn’t the update I wanted to write. Billy passed away earlier this week. I ask for forgiveness for the slightly delayed update as we made sure to notify loved ones first.”

