Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #359 For June 13, 2022

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today’s on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for Wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #359 For June 13, Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

'RAISE' is a good word to start with, and 'TOUCH' is a good second guess. Wordle Today – Wordle #359 hints and clues for June 13… 1. Today Wordle 359 begins with the letter D. 2. Today Wordle 359 contains Two vowels. (one letter Repeated) 3. a person who donates something, especially money to charity. 4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies. Wordle Today's answer, Sunday, June 12, 2022 The answer to today's Wordle (Wordle 359, June 13) is DONOR, which means a person who donates something, especially money to charity.