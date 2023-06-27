Elton John’s BBC Glastonbury 2023 Special Breaks Ratings Records [+SETLIST]

(CTN NEWS) – The legendary singer-songwriter Elton John delivered a spectacular performance at the BBC Glastonbury Special on Sunday night, breaking rating records and thrilling millions of viewers around the world.

The show, which was filmed at Worthy Farm in Somerset, the home of the iconic music festival, featured some of Elton’s greatest hits, as well as special guests and surprises.

One of the highlights of the show was Elton’s duet with Dua Lipa, who joined him on stage for a rendition of his classic song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”.

The pair also performed Dua’s hit “Levitating”, with Elton playing the piano.

Another memorable moment was Elton’s collaboration with Miley Cyrus, who sang “Nothing Else Matters” with him, a cover of the Metallica song.

Elton John also surprised the audience by bringing out his longtime friend and collaborator Bernie Taupin, who co-wrote many of his songs.

BBC’s Glastonbury Experience 2023: Average Audience

According to the BBC, the special attracted an average audience of 9.6 million viewers, peaking at 10.7 million.

It was the most-watched program of the night across all channels, and the highest-rated music program on BBC One since records began in 2002.

It also generated a huge buzz on social media, with #EltonJohnGlastonbury trending worldwide.

The show was part of the BBC’s Glastonbury Experience 2023, a series of programs and events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the festival, which was canceled for the third year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other highlights included performances by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Stormzy, and Billie Eilish, as well as archival footage and documentaries.

Elton John, who is currently on his farewell tour, said he was honored to be part of the Glastonbury Experience.

“I’ve always wanted to play at Glastonbury, and I’m so grateful to the BBC for giving me this opportunity,” he said. “It was an amazing night, and I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did.”

The BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore praised Elton John for his “incredible” show.

“He is a true legend, and he gave us a night to remember,” she said. “I’m delighted that so many people tuned in to watch him and celebrate Glastonbury with us.”

