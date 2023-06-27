Entertainment
Elton John’s BBC Glastonbury 2023 Special Breaks Ratings Records [+SETLIST]
(CTN NEWS) – The legendary singer-songwriter Elton John delivered a spectacular performance at the BBC Glastonbury Special on Sunday night, breaking rating records and thrilling millions of viewers around the world.
The show, which was filmed at Worthy Farm in Somerset, the home of the iconic music festival, featured some of Elton’s greatest hits, as well as special guests and surprises.
One of the highlights of the show was Elton’s duet with Dua Lipa, who joined him on stage for a rendition of his classic song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”.
The pair also performed Dua’s hit “Levitating”, with Elton playing the piano.
Another memorable moment was Elton’s collaboration with Miley Cyrus, who sang “Nothing Else Matters” with him, a cover of the Metallica song.
Elton John also surprised the audience by bringing out his longtime friend and collaborator Bernie Taupin, who co-wrote many of his songs.
BBC’s Glastonbury Experience 2023: Average Audience
According to the BBC, the special attracted an average audience of 9.6 million viewers, peaking at 10.7 million.
It was the most-watched program of the night across all channels, and the highest-rated music program on BBC One since records began in 2002.
It also generated a huge buzz on social media, with #EltonJohnGlastonbury trending worldwide.
The show was part of the BBC’s Glastonbury Experience 2023, a series of programs and events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the festival, which was canceled for the third year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Other highlights included performances by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Stormzy, and Billie Eilish, as well as archival footage and documentaries.
Elton John, who is currently on his farewell tour, said he was honored to be part of the Glastonbury Experience.
“I’ve always wanted to play at Glastonbury, and I’m so grateful to the BBC for giving me this opportunity,” he said. “It was an amazing night, and I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did.”
The BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore praised Elton John for his “incredible” show.
“He is a true legend, and he gave us a night to remember,” she said. “I’m delighted that so many people tuned in to watch him and celebrate Glastonbury with us.”
SETLIST
- Pinball Wizard
- The Bitch Is Back
- Bennie & The Jets
- Daniel
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
- I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues
- Philadelphia Freedom
- Are You Ready For Love? (With Jacob Lusk and the London Community Gospel Choir)
- Sad Songs Say So Much
- Someone Saved My Life Tonight
- Until I Found You (with Stephen Sanchez)
- Your Song
- Candle In The Wind
- Tiny Dancer (with Brandon Flowers)
- Don’t Got Breaking My Heart (with Rina Sawyama)
- Crocodile Rock
- Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting
- I’m Still Standing
- Cold Heart
- Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me
- Rocket Man
BBC’s Glastonbury Experience 2023: Stars Performance
There were so many people attending the star’s performance that Glastonbury instituted a “standing only” rule and asked attendees to put their chairs and blankets away.
Paul McCartney, Matt Smith, Kate Hudson, Jamie Oliver, Taron Egerton, who portrayed Elton John in the successful biopic Rocketman, and director Dexter Fletcher of the movie were among those in attendance.
“That was incredible,” Fletcher said to the BBC following the performance.
“You really can’t express how moving that was, how involved he was, and the connection with the audience. The main focus was on it.
Following high-profile performances by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lana Del Rey, WizKid, Lizzo, Blondie, and Cat Stevens, the performance brought the 2023 Glastonbury festival to an end.
The event will be held again the following year, and two female headliners have already been secured, according to organizer Emily Eavis.
