YouTube Started Experimenting New Online Gaming Service Called ‘Playables’

(CTN NEWS) – A new online game platform called Playables has apparently being tested by YouTube.

This development happens just a few months after Google shut down Stadia, its high-profile moonshot project that made an attempt but failed to mainstream cloud gaming.

The Rise And Fall Of Google Stadia

The entire life cycle of Google Stadia lasted just three years, with the tech giant giving up on the service very quickly due to a general lack of customers.

Former project leader Phil Harrison claimed that Google may use the cloud streaming technology created for Stadia in the future as part of the project’s termination announcement in September 2022.

Although the platform does seem to have some overlap with Stadia’s promise of extremely accessible cloud gaming, it is unclear whether Playables is the first effort at such a repurposing.

The Wall Street Journal says that Google employees were invited to join Playables in an email that stated that YouTube had recently begun testing the service internally.

According to the solution, people may instantly play and share a range of games on PCs, mobile devices, and tablet computers using the YouTube app.

New Online Gaming Service Supported Devices

The continuing internal test is believed to support both Android and iOS smartphones.

The breadth of Playables’ experimental game library is unclear because the recently surfaced paper only mentions one game, Stack Bounce, in which players use a bouncing ball to smash brick sheets.

A similar notion is presented in an Android-only game with the same name that is now accessible on Google Play.

This particular fact suggests Playables might provide a means for Android game makers to make their games accessible on iOS devices and desktop computers without committing to true ports, assuming the two are the same.

While Google Stadia provided unique games, Playables does not currently appear to have similar plans.

No information regarding YouTube’s plans for the platform was included in the email that was leaked and revealed the existence of the service.

YouTube Playables Release

A spokesman for the business told WSJ in a statement that gaming is one of YouTube’s long-term emphasis areas and calls for ongoing experimentation, but she declined to comment on Playables.

Given those circumstances, it is uncertain whether YouTube Playables will ever be released.

Despite this, the fact that it still exists proves that Google’s plans for the online gaming industry have not been abandoned in the wake of the Stadia closure.

This was already highlighted by a March 1st article that claimed Google was collaborating with publishers on fresh cloud gaming initiatives.

