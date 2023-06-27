U.S. Supreme Court’s Most Significant Cases: List Of Some Cases For October’s Court To Decide

(CTN NEWS) – Some of the Supreme Court’s most significant cases of the term are about to be decided. Before the justices start their summer vacation, the high court still has 10 opinions to publish over the course of the following week.

The most controversial topics the court has debated this term, such as affirmative action, student loans, and homosexual rights, are all covered in the most recent opinions that have been made public, as is customary.

Here is a list of some of the cases from the term that started back in October that the court has yet to decide:

Affirmative Action

Two connected cases—one involving Harvard and the other the University of North Carolina—are concerned with the continued use of affirmative action in higher education.

In judgements dating back to 1978, the Supreme Court has previously endorsed the use of affirmative action in higher education.

However, the justices’ choice to hear the cases showed a readiness to overturn those judgments.

Additionally, all six of the court’s conservative judges voiced scepticism about the practice when the high court heard the cases’ arguments in late October.

According to the Biden administration, eliminating racial preferences in college admissions would have a “destabilising” impact and result in a sharp decline in the number of Black and Latino students enrolled in the nation’s most elite universities.

Student Loans

President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive or lower the amount of student debts owed by millions of Americans will also be decided by the justices.

The plan didn’t appear likely to succeed when the court heard the case’s arguments in February, but it’s possible the justices will rule the challengers lacked standing to file a lawsuit and the plan will still be able to move forward.

For people and households earning less than $125,000 annually or $250,000, Biden had suggested wiping out $10,000 in federal student loan debt.

A further $10,000 in federal Pell Grants for educational expenses was something else he intended to abolish. Millions of debtors would profit from the programme, according to the administration.

Despite what the top court decides, loan payments that have been suspended ever since the coronavirus outbreak began three years ago will start up again this summer.

Gay Rights

The court has yet to make a decision regarding a conflict between LGBT rights and religious freedom.

In this situation, a Colorado-based Christian graphic designer who is opposed to creating wedding websites for same-sex couples wants to start designing wedding websites.

The designer, Lorie Smith, claims that the law infringes on her right to free expression. State law mandates that companies that are open to the public give services to all clients.

She claims that if the court ruled against her, it would compel musicians, writers, and artists of all kinds to create material that goes against their moral convictions.

In the meantime, her opponents claim that if she succeeds, a variety of enterprises will be free to practise discrimination, rejecting Black, Jewish, or Muslim clients, interracial or interfaith couples, or immigrants.

The court’s conservative majority sounded sympathetic to Smith’s claims during the case’s arguments in December, and religious plaintiffs have recently won a number of triumphs before the high court.

Religious Rights

The story of a Christian mail carrier who refused to work on Sundays when he was compelled to deliver goods for Amazon is another one that might result in a triumph for religious freedom.

The supreme court will need to decide when employers must make accommodations for religious workers. The case is unusual in that both sides agree on a number of key points.

When the court heard arguments in April, both liberal and conservative justices appeared to be broadly in agreement that companies like the Postal Service cannot use inconsequential expenses or hardships as an excuse to deny requests to accommodate religious practises.

That might imply a decision that both liberals and conservatives support.

How the justices might rule in this particular worker’s case was less obvious, though.

Voting

The Supreme Court has yet to decide what it will do in a dispute involving the authority of state legislatures to establish regulations for congressional and presidential elections without being subject to review by state courts as election season heats up.

The Supreme Court was requested to virtually abolish the ability of state courts to invalidate congressional districts created by legislatures on the basis that they are in violation of state constitutions in a case from North Carolina.

There is a kink, though. The North Carolina state Supreme Court overturned the decision the Supreme Court was considering after Republicans seized control of that court in the months since the justices heard arguments in the issue in December.

That might give the justices a pass to throw the case out without making a ruling.

The Ohio case might still be taken up by the top court, but that decision wouldn’t be made until after the 2024 elections.

