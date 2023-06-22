How To Watch Secret Invasion Online: Episode Schedule & Cast

(CTN NEWS) – Secret Invasion, which follows Citadel on Prime Video and The Night Agent on Netflix, is a top-tier 2023 offering for lovers of secret agent dramas.

This time, it comes from the Marvel Universe. You’ll be glad to know that some of it is already available to stream if you’re thrilled about it.

Given that the title of Secret Invasion is pretty literal, Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury to defend the planet from shape-shifting aliens that intend to conquer it, but he’s not acting alone.

Along with Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, and other Marvel veterans, Jackson is joined by newcomers Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Emilia Clarke.

There will be a veritable who’s who of acting skill in this.

Here’s how to watch Secret Invasion if you’re interested in viewing the new show, whether it’s because you enjoy spy shows or Marvel movies.

Secret Invasion Episode Schedule

Secret Invasion Episode 1: Wednesday, June 21

Secret Invasion episode 2: Wednesday, June 28

Secret Invasion episode 3: Wednesday, July 5

Secret Invasion episode 4: Wednesday, July 12

Secret Invasion episode 5: Wednesday, July 19

Secret Invasion episode 6: Wednesday, July 26

How To watch Secret Invasion Online

You must be a subscriber to Disney Plus in order to view Secret Invasion because it is only available on that service.

Disney Plus is available in the US for $7.99 for the tier with commercials and $10.99 for the tier without ads. You can also purchase an annual membership for either of these tiers for $79.99/$109.99, respectively.

The Disney Bundle, which costs $9.99 and includes Hulu (other optional plans also include ESPN Plus), is the most popular option for new subscribers.

Disney Plus is available in the UK for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for an annual plan, however the country does not have Hulu, so there is no Disney Bundle.

Watch Secret Invasion With Verizon’s Free Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN

If you have a Verizon plan (also known as Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, or Above Unlimited), you can get a free Disney Plus subscription with it.

You may join up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription if you have one of these plans, saving you $42 overall. For information on how to join up for Verizon’s free Disney+ subscription, click here.

Customers of Verizon with the Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also qualified for the Disney Bundle, which provides free access to Hulu and ESPN Plus as well as a Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, saving viewers about $25.97 per month.

For more on how to subscribe to Verizon’s Disney Bundle, click here. You now know how to watch Disney Plus for free.

Watch Secret Invasion With Hulu+ With Live TV

Watch ‘Secret Invasion’

With Hulu+ With Live TV, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are complimentary. For $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads option, Hulu+ With Live TV is available.

The free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus are included in Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan, while the free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus are included in the service’s no-ads plan.

Users of the Hulu+ With Live TV ad-supported plan save $25.97 per month compared to paying separately for Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus, while those of the Hulu+ With Live TV no-ads plan save $35.97 per month.

Secret Invasion Cast

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Martin Freeman as Everett Ross

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik

Charlayne Woodard as Priscilla

Killian Scott as Pagon

Samuel Adewunmi as Beti

Dermot Mulroney as United States President Ritson

Christopher McDonald, to be announced

Katie Finneran, to be announced

Emilia Clarke as G’iah

Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth

Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine

Do I need to watch other Marvel shows first?

Is it necessary to watch earlier episodes of Marvel Cinematic Universe films and TV shows? is a frequently asked question.

Obviously, it would be beneficial to have a thorough comprehension of Marvel’s stories, but the show looks to most closely follow Captain Marvel, featuring the same recurring characters and groups, with the extraterrestrial race the Skrulls from that film playing a prominent role.

If you’ve seen the earlier films, many of the returning characters will be more recognizable to you, however it’s not necessary to comprehend Secret Invasion.

As Nick Fury, Samuel L. Jackson has appeared in many films, such as Iron Man, its sequel, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, and the Avengers films.

Cobie Smulders, who plays Maria Hill in the television series Agents of SHIELD, has been in numerous of those as well as his assistant.

Everett Ross, played by Martin Freeman, appeared in both Captain America: Civil War and the Black Panther films, and James Rhodes, played by Don Cheadle, appeared in all of the Avengers films as well as later Iron Man films.

