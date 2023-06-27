Dutch Trans Woman Wins Miss International Queen 2023 in Thailand

(CTN News) – Solange Dekker, a 27-year-old beauty from Amsterdam, has created history by becoming the first representative from the Netherlands to win the prestigious title of Miss International Queen.

The highly anticipated competition took place on Saturday, June 24 at the renowned Tiffany’s Show Theater in Pattaya, Thailand. Solange emerged as the deserving winner among more than 20 contestants, bringing immense pride to her country.

The Top 6 Finalists and Top 11 Semifinalists in Miss International Queen 2023