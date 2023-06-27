Connect with us

Entertainment

Dutch Trans Woman Wins Miss International Queen 2023 in Thailand
Advertisement

Entertainment

Elton John's BBC Glastonbury 2023 Special Breaks Ratings Records [+SETLIST]

Entertainment

Forbidden Door 2023 Results: AEW X NJPW Toronto Winners

Entertainment

Squid Game Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Entertainment

Where To Watch And Stream ‘The Flash’ (2023) Online For Free?

Entertainment

Top 7 True Crime Documentaries That Will Keep You Intrigued

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [June 23rd-25th]

Entertainment

How To Watch Secret Invasion Online: Steam Season 1 Free Online

Entertainment

The Official London Theatre Kids Week a Huge Success

Entertainment

Discover the Ultimate Music World: ColdMP3 and its Wide Selection of Songs

Entertainment

Star Ocean Sci-Fi RPG Series Gets Stunning 2.5D Remake

Entertainment

Dr. Dre To Receive First-Ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award, Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

Entertainment

Zoey 102: Paramount+ Drops Trailer And Announces Premiere Date

Learning Entertainment

Exploring Alternative Streaming Platforms in 2023

Entertainment

TRAILER FOR KRAVEN THE HUNTER TEASES BLOODY ORIGIN SPIDER-MAN VILLAIN STORY

Entertainment

JioCinema: Subscription Cost, Content Platforms, And More

Entertainment

When Bebe Rexha Got Hit In The Head By A Phone, She Ran Off Stage

Entertainment

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Release Date, Cast, Storylines & What You Need To Know

Entertainment

DC's The Flash' Grosses $55 Million in the First Three Days

Entertainment

An In-Depth Review Of "Extraction 2": A Thrilling Cinematic Experience

Entertainment

Dutch Trans Woman Wins Miss International Queen 2023 in Thailand

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Dutch Trans Woman Wins Miss International Queen 2023 in Thailand

(CTN News) – Solange Dekker, a 27-year-old beauty from Amsterdam, has created history by becoming the first representative from the Netherlands to win the prestigious title of Miss International Queen.

The highly anticipated competition took place on Saturday, June 24 at the renowned Tiffany’s Show Theater in Pattaya, Thailand. Solange emerged as the deserving winner among more than 20 contestants, bringing immense pride to her country.

The Top 6 Finalists and Top 11 Semifinalists in Miss International Queen 2023

The first runner-up position was awarded to Qatrisha Zairyah Kamsir of Singapore, while the second runner-up spot went to Melony Munro from the USA. The Top 6 finalists included Ivanna Cazares from Mexico, Lars Pacheco from the Philippines, and Arissara Kankla from Thailand.

Additionally, the Top 11 semifinalists comprised Mika from China, Ange La Furcia from Colombia, Victoria Fernandes from Spain, Miranda Monasterios from Venezuela, and Nguyen Ha Diu Thao from Vietnam.

The 17th edition of Miss International Queen, the world’s largest beauty pageant for transgender women, showcased the extraordinary talents and beauty of its participants in a glittering display of glamour.

Solange Dekker’s journey in the world of pageantry began when she participated in Miss Trans Star International 2019 held in Spain.

Celebrating the Glamour and Talent at the 17th Edition of Miss International Queen

Her exceptional skills and unwavering determination led her to become a finalist in the Miss Nederland (Miss Universe Netherlands) pageant last year, where she also received the prestigious Miss Social Media award.

Let us extend our heartfelt congratulations to Solange Dekker on her remarkable achievement as the newly crowned Miss International Queen.

Her triumph marks a significant milestone for the Netherlands in the realm of international pageantry, inspiring aspiring contestants and celebrating diversity on a global stage.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs