Dutch Trans Woman Wins Miss International Queen 2023 in Thailand
(CTN News) – Solange Dekker, a 27-year-old beauty from Amsterdam, has created history by becoming the first representative from the Netherlands to win the prestigious title of Miss International Queen.
The highly anticipated competition took place on Saturday, June 24 at the renowned Tiffany’s Show Theater in Pattaya, Thailand. Solange emerged as the deserving winner among more than 20 contestants, bringing immense pride to her country.
The Top 6 Finalists and Top 11 Semifinalists in Miss International Queen 2023
The first runner-up position was awarded to Qatrisha Zairyah Kamsir of Singapore, while the second runner-up spot went to Melony Munro from the USA. The Top 6 finalists included Ivanna Cazares from Mexico, Lars Pacheco from the Philippines, and Arissara Kankla from Thailand.
Additionally, the Top 11 semifinalists comprised Mika from China, Ange La Furcia from Colombia, Victoria Fernandes from Spain, Miranda Monasterios from Venezuela, and Nguyen Ha Diu Thao from Vietnam.
The 17th edition of Miss International Queen, the world’s largest beauty pageant for transgender women, showcased the extraordinary talents and beauty of its participants in a glittering display of glamour.
Solange Dekker’s journey in the world of pageantry began when she participated in Miss Trans Star International 2019 held in Spain.
Celebrating the Glamour and Talent at the 17th Edition of Miss International Queen
Her exceptional skills and unwavering determination led her to become a finalist in the Miss Nederland (Miss Universe Netherlands) pageant last year, where she also received the prestigious Miss Social Media award.
Let us extend our heartfelt congratulations to Solange Dekker on her remarkable achievement as the newly crowned Miss International Queen.
Her triumph marks a significant milestone for the Netherlands in the realm of international pageantry, inspiring aspiring contestants and celebrating diversity on a global stage.