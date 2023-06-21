Dr. Dre To Receive First-Ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award, Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

(CTN NEWS) – Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award, according to a statement made on Tuesday by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers.

On Thursday in Los Angeles, he will get recognition at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop.

Hip-hop, as we know it today, was founded on Dr. Dre‘s early, ground-breaking work, according to Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president of ASCAP.

He “changed the culture around hip-hop as a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur.”

The award Dre is receiving will be given to ASCAP members whose musical accomplishments have had a “indelible impact” on the hip-hop genre’s aesthetics and way of life.

The event on Thursday will feature music from DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama.

Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has worked with Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, and 50 Cent to produce successful songs.

For the Super Bowl halftime show with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar, and 50 Cent last year, he was awarded his first Emmy.

Along with Eazy-E and Ice Cube, the prolific producer came from the West Coast gangster rap scene as a member of the group N.W.A, which made a significant impact on hip-hop culture and the music business in the late 1980s with contentious lyrics.

Dr. Dre re-released his critically acclaimed debut studio album earlier this year to mark the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” as part of his celebration. He received the ASCAP Founders Award in 2010.

