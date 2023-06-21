Connect with us

Entertainment

Dr. Dre To Receive First-Ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award, Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop
Advertisement

Entertainment

Zoey 102: Paramount+ Drops Trailer And Announces Premiere Date

Entertainment

TRAILER FOR KRAVEN THE HUNTER TEASES BLOODY ORIGIN SPIDER-MAN VILLAIN STORY

Entertainment

JioCinema: Subscription Cost, Content Platforms, And More

Entertainment

When Bebe Rexha Got Hit In The Head By A Phone, She Ran Off Stage

Entertainment

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Release Date, Cast, Storylines & What You Need To Know

Entertainment

DC's The Flash' Grosses $55 Million in the First Three Days

Entertainment

An In-Depth Review Of "Extraction 2": A Thrilling Cinematic Experience

Entertainment

Adipurush Box Office: Film Records Massive Opening Day Collection, Becomes Third Highest Post-Pandemic

News Entertainment News Asia

World's Largest Indoor Harry Potter Theme Park Opens in Japan

Entertainment

When to Watch ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Without Cable Online

Entertainment

The Flash Director Will Make The First Batman Movie

Entertainment

Review Of Adipurush: Motion Capture Without Emotion

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [June 16th-18th]

Entertainment

The Last Of Us House To Be Part Of Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Entertainment

Season 6 Of Black Mirror: Full Cast & Episode Descriptions

Entertainment

BLACKPINK K-Pop Star Jeannie Quits Concert in Australia

Entertainment

At The Tony Awards, J. Harrison Ghee And Alex Newell Create History

Entertainment

Joni Mitchell Returns After 20 Years in First Ticketed Concert

Entertainment

The Upcoming Film Twisted Metal Features Anthony Mackie's Sweet Tooth John

Entertainment

Dr. Dre To Receive First-Ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award, Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Dr. Dre

(CTN NEWS)  – Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award, according to a statement made on Tuesday by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers.

On Thursday in Los Angeles, he will get recognition at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop.

Hip-hop, as we know it today, was founded on Dr. Dre‘s early, ground-breaking work, according to Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president of ASCAP.

He “changed the culture around hip-hop as a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur.”

The award Dre is receiving will be given to ASCAP members whose musical accomplishments have had a “indelible impact” on the hip-hop genre’s aesthetics and way of life.

Dr. Dre Needs To Take Place In His Trophy Cabinet For Another Prize

The event on Thursday will feature music from DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama.

Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has worked with Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, and 50 Cent to produce successful songs.

For the Super Bowl halftime show with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar, and 50 Cent last year, he was awarded his first Emmy.

Along with Eazy-E and Ice Cube, the prolific producer came from the West Coast gangster rap scene as a member of the group N.W.A, which made a significant impact on hip-hop culture and the music business in the late 1980s with contentious lyrics.

Dr. Dre re-released his critically acclaimed debut studio album earlier this year to mark the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” as part of his celebration. He received the ASCAP Founders Award in 2010.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

JioCinema: Subscription Cost, Content Platforms, And More

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Release Date, Cast, Storylines & What You Need To Know

An In-Depth Review Of “Extraction 2”: A Thrilling Cinematic Experience
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs