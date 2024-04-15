Connect with us

Sports

Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters
Advertisement

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Misses The Barcelona Open Due To An Arm Injury

Sports

First Bundesliga Title For Bayer Leverkusen After 11 Years At Bayern Munich

Sports

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

Sports

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch

Sports

Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer's Third Division

News Sports World News

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Sports

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

Sports

The Masters' Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Sports

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

Gaming Sports

Becoming an Esports Professional: The Journey from a Novice to a Champion

Sports

Bucks' Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs

Sports

Masters Preparing For Eclipse, Tiger Performs Well

Sports

Fenerbahce's Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup

Sports

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

Sports

Shane Bieber To Have Tommy John Surgery After A Good Start To The Season

Sports

Trevor Story Leaves The Game After Injuring His Shoulder

Sports

Arsenal And Manchester City Win EPL Title Race. Can Liverpool Keep Up?

Sports

Despite March Madness' Ouster, Monson Feels Love Even In Dark Times

Sports

Bronny James, LeBron James' Son, Enters The 2024 NBA Draft

Sports

Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters

(CTN News) – Verne Lundquist and Tiger Woods had a moment of intimacy at the place where they will always be connected.

Lundquist, a legendary CBS announcer who is in his 40th and final Masters, sat in a chair just outside the golf course. He watched Woods play the 16th hole Sunday afternoon at Augusta National. As Woods walked towards the next tee, he stopped to shake Lundquist’s hand and offer a few words to him.

He then moved on to the next tee.
Nineteen years ago, Verne Lundquist was on the line when Woods’ Nike ball hung on the lip before falling for a chip-in birdie.

I am speechless! Verne Lundquist stated. When was the last time you saw anything like that in your life?

Woods became the winner of the 2005 Masters Championship due to this incident and won the tournament. There is no doubt that this is one of Verne Lundquist’s most memorable Masters broadcasting moments.

It is up there with Nicklaus’ birdie putt on No. 17 back in 1986, which made him say, Yes, sir! The Masters broadcaster spoke to Golf Channel’s Live From the Masters earlier this week and called these two moments the 1A and 1B of his Masters broadcasting career, though he leaned more toward Nicklaus because he was younger than him.

During Woods’ press conference on Tuesday, a question concerning Verne Lundquist was posed to him.

He replied, “Yeah, I’ve heard that call a few times before.” The way he is able to bring the audience in and describe a situation in a poetic manner as well as describing it with an element of emotion is pretty impressive. He attracts the audience’s attention.

It is truly amazing. As far as I know, it is his 40th year as a Masters caller. My childhood was spent watching shows like these.

Verne was a part of my childhood. It’s a nice memory I will have of Verne for the rest of my life. He made a nice call at 16 and it’s one I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to – I will always cherish that memory.”

SEE ALSO:

First Bundesliga Title For Bayer Leverkusen After 11 Years At Bayern Munich

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

Carlos Alcaraz Misses The Barcelona Open Due To An Arm Injury
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies