Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters

(CTN News) – Verne Lundquist and Tiger Woods had a moment of intimacy at the place where they will always be connected.

Lundquist, a legendary CBS announcer who is in his 40th and final Masters, sat in a chair just outside the golf course. He watched Woods play the 16th hole Sunday afternoon at Augusta National. As Woods walked towards the next tee, he stopped to shake Lundquist’s hand and offer a few words to him.

He then moved on to the next tee.

Nineteen years ago, Verne Lundquist was on the line when Woods’ Nike ball hung on the lip before falling for a chip-in birdie.

I am speechless! Verne Lundquist stated. When was the last time you saw anything like that in your life?

Woods became the winner of the 2005 Masters Championship due to this incident and won the tournament. There is no doubt that this is one of Verne Lundquist’s most memorable Masters broadcasting moments.

It is up there with Nicklaus’ birdie putt on No. 17 back in 1986, which made him say, Yes, sir! The Masters broadcaster spoke to Golf Channel’s Live From the Masters earlier this week and called these two moments the 1A and 1B of his Masters broadcasting career, though he leaned more toward Nicklaus because he was younger than him.

During Woods’ press conference on Tuesday, a question concerning Verne Lundquist was posed to him.

He replied, “Yeah, I’ve heard that call a few times before.” The way he is able to bring the audience in and describe a situation in a poetic manner as well as describing it with an element of emotion is pretty impressive. He attracts the audience’s attention.

It is truly amazing. As far as I know, it is his 40th year as a Masters caller. My childhood was spent watching shows like these.

Verne was a part of my childhood. It’s a nice memory I will have of Verne for the rest of my life. He made a nice call at 16 and it’s one I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to – I will always cherish that memory.”

