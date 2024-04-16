Connect with us

Runner-Up In The 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma Of Ethiopia
Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters

Carlos Alcaraz Misses The Barcelona Open Due To An Arm Injury

First Bundesliga Title For Bayer Leverkusen After 11 Years At Bayern Munich

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch

Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer's Third Division

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

The Masters' Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

Becoming an Esports Professional: The Journey from a Novice to a Champion

Bucks' Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs

Masters Preparing For Eclipse, Tiger Performs Well

Fenerbahce's Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

Shane Bieber To Have Tommy John Surgery After A Good Start To The Season

Trevor Story Leaves The Game After Injuring His Shoulder

Arsenal And Manchester City Win EPL Title Race. Can Liverpool Keep Up?

Despite March Madness' Ouster, Monson Feels Love Even In Dark Times

Runner-Up In The 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma Of Ethiopia

Runner-Up In The 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma Of Ethiopia

(CTN News) – The 2024 Boston Marathon was won by Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia in 2:06:17 after he surged early and held on to the lead.

Lemma, 33, ran 2:01:48 in the 2023 Valencia Boston Marathon. During the competition, he attempted to challenge two-time defending champion Evans Chebet of Kenya. Despite this, in Lemma’s previous three attempts at Boston, she had failed to finish twice, and in 2019, she finished 30th.

“I desired redemption. The reason I came,” he said as he crossed the finish line. The fact that I have been able to redeem myself is a blessing from God.

It was Mile 5 when Lemma made a strong move, taking the lead and quickly pulling away from the field as a result. Lemma’s offensive strategy set the tone early on, putting a talented opposition on the defensive.

The blistering pace he displayed became evident when he reached the halfway mark in 60:19, which put him on track to set a “world’s best” time (since an official world record would not count in Boston). By the end of the race, Lemma had built up a lead of more than three minutes.

It would have been my intention to break the course record, but it’s so hilly-up and down-that I became fatigued.” Lemma said afterward.

After pushing through the Newton hills, the veteran Boston Marathon runner began to tire slightly, and a chasing pack, including Chebet, narrowed his lead to just over two minutes.

It was Chebet and John Korir of Kenya who chased desperately to close the gap in the final miles, but were unable to catch Lemma. As a result of a late charge, Kenyan Mohamed Esa passed both Korir and Chebet, finishing in second place with a time of 2:06:58.

As he prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics in August, where a Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on a hilly course, Lemma said his victory in Boston will serve as valuable preparation.

“I came here because I knew that the Boston Marathon would be similar to the Paris Boston Marathon because of the hills,” Lemma concluded. As a result, I am glad I took the initiative, and it will serve me well in my future endeavors as well.”

Salman Ahmad

