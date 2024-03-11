Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Today’s Premier League Results, Match Stream, And Updates

(CTN News) – With four second-half goals, Tottenham Hotspur defeated 10-man Aston Villa 4-0 on Sunday, closing the gap to two points with their Birmingham rivals in the race for Champions League football next year.

In spite of starting the day five points behind their hosts in fourth place, Spurs scored twice early in the second half with James Maddison scoring the opener in the 50th minute and Brennan Johnson scoring the second three minutes later following a costly error by Villa.

After John McGinn was sent off for clattering Spurs defender Destiny Udogie in the 65th minute, any hope the home side had of staging a comeback was all but extinguished.

As Villa were on the verge of defeat, Spurs captain Son Heung-min and substitute Timo Werner both scored in stoppage time to move Spurs to 53 points, two points ahead of Villa with a game in hand.

Jonathan Gorrie at 16:06

Jonathan Gorrie at 16:06

After Micky van de Ven was forced off in Tottenham’s Premier League victory over Aston Villa, Ange Postecoglou played down any serious injury concerns.

The Spurs narrowed the gap on Unai Emery’s team in fourth place to only two points after putting on a style display in the second half and ultimately winning 4-0.

Just after the break, the game took a turn for the better after a cagey opening 45 minutes. A quick-fire double from James Maddison and Brennan Johnson gave Spurs a commanding lead after Van de Ven was forced off in the opening exchanges after the interval.

