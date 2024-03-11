Connect with us

Sports

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Today's Premier League Results, Match Stream, And Updates
Advertisement

Sports

Mac Jones Has Been Acquired By The Jacksonville Jaguars

Sports

Red Wings Fall 4-0 To Coyotes As Connor Ingram Saves 28

Sports

Broncos Trade Jerry Jeudy To Browns For 2024 Fifth- And Sixth-Round Picks

Sports

The Manchester United Team Secures A Crucial Victory Over Everton

Sports

LA Lakers Defeated The Milwaukee Bucks By 1 Point For The Second Consecutive Game

Sports

YouTuber Jake Paul Will Face Former World Champion Mike Tyson in a Boxing Match on 20 July

Sports

As a Result Of Russell Wilson's Release, The Broncos Informed Him

Sports

LeBron And The Lakers Beat The Thunder As D'Angelo Russell Dominates

Sports

Against The Celtics, Curry Suffered The Most Significant Loss Of His Career

Sports

Mike Evans' Contract Could Affect Brandon Aiyuk's Deal

Sports

Lakers Lose To Nuggets Despite LeBron James' 40,000-Point Milestone

Sports

Tottenham Scored 3 Goals In 11 Minutes To Beat Crystal Palace

Sports

138-110 Win For Celtics Over Mavericks Despite Doncic's Triple-Double

Sports

As Victor Wembanyama Rises In The Spurs' Hierarchy, Alarm Bells Ring

Sports

How Paul Pogba Reacted To His Four-Year Doping Ban

Sports

Despite a 21-Point Deficit, LeBron James Outscored The Clippers In The Fourth Quarter

Sports

CrackStreams - Watch NFL, NBA, Boxing, Soccer HD Streams

Sports

Tyreek Hill, WR For The Dolphins, Sued For Breaking a Model's Leg

Sports

Celtics Win 9th Straight After Pulling Away From 76ers In Fourth Quarter

Sports

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Today’s Premier League Results, Match Stream, And Updates

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Today's Premier League Results, Match Stream, And Updates

(CTN News) – With four second-half goals, Tottenham Hotspur defeated 10-man Aston Villa 4-0 on Sunday, closing the gap to two points with their Birmingham rivals in the race for Champions League football next year.

In spite of starting the day five points behind their hosts in fourth place, Spurs scored twice early in the second half with James Maddison scoring the opener in the 50th minute and Brennan Johnson scoring the second three minutes later following a costly error by Villa.

After John McGinn was sent off for clattering Spurs defender Destiny Udogie in the 65th minute, any hope the home side had of staging a comeback was all but extinguished.

As Villa were on the verge of defeat, Spurs captain Son Heung-min and substitute Timo Werner both scored in stoppage time to move Spurs to 53 points, two points ahead of Villa with a game in hand.

Highlights from the Aston Villa vs Tottenham match

  • Spurs win impressively at Villa Park in Champions League

  • Rankings of Tottenham Hotspur players

  • Spurs click into gear as forwards flex their muscles, but Van de Ven blow is a cause for concern

  • Postecoglou provides the latest information on Van de Ven’s injury after Tottenham’s scare

Bye-bye!

Jonathan Gorrie at 16:06

Please join Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s victory over Aston Villa.

Our report, ratings, reaction, and analysis can be found below.

The latest injury information from Postecoglou after Tottenham’s scare

Jonathan Gorrie at 16:06

After Micky van de Ven was forced off in Tottenham’s Premier League victory over Aston Villa, Ange Postecoglou played down any serious injury concerns.

The Spurs narrowed the gap on Unai Emery’s team in fourth place to only two points after putting on a style display in the second half and ultimately winning 4-0.

Just after the break, the game took a turn for the better after a cagey opening 45 minutes. A quick-fire double from James Maddison and Brennan Johnson gave Spurs a commanding lead after Van de Ven was forced off in the opening exchanges after the interval.

SEE ALSO:

Mac Jones Has Been Acquired By The Jacksonville Jaguars

Red Wings Fall 4-0 To Coyotes As Connor Ingram Saves 28

Broncos Trade Jerry Jeudy To Browns For 2024 Fifth- And Sixth-Round Picks
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies